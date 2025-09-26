Inside Pastor Voddie Baucham Jr’s family life with wife Bridget and nine kids before death

Pastor Voddie Baucham Jrr died on September 25, 2025, after suffering an emergency medical incident, leaving behind his wife of 29 years and nine children. "We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living," read a statement from the Founders Seminary, which he founded in Florida. "Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren." The statement ended: "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints – Psalm 116:15."

In 2021, Voddie, an outspoken Calvinist Christian who had praised Charlie Kirk in the wake of his murder, underwent treatment for heart failure after a GoFundMe raised $1.4 million. Voddie believed in traditional Christian values including homeschooling for his children and patriarchal roles for men and women, which he said he taught his children. "Education is discipleship. Whomever is educating our children is discipling our children," he once said.

He and his wife Bridget married in 1987 after meeting in college, and in 2015 they moved to Zambia, Africa, where they planted churches. That same year, he told WNG that he wanted to be "buried" in Zambia, because his experiences there were "so incredibly impactful". The family returned to the US in early 2025.

They welcomed two biological children, daughter Jasmine and son Trey (Voddie III), early in their marriage while they lived in Houston, Texas, where Voddie was the pastor of Grace Family Baptist Church. After a period of time, they began to express their desire to expand their family through adoption, and two months later, they were partnered with their first child, Elijah. They went on to adopt six more children: Asher, Judah, Micah, Safya, Amos, and Simeon.

© Voddie Baucham Jr Voddie Baucham Jr

Little is known about Trey, and their younger seven are all teenagers. However, their eldest daughter, Jasmine L Holmes, is an author. Jasmine married Phillip Holmes in 2014, and they are parents to two sons. She shared a tribute to her father, writing how hard it was to see the public outpouring of love for a man who had "influenced them from afar" but was the man who "walked me down the aisle" and "used to mindmeld with me to whoop everybody in a game of Taboo".

Jasmine has published several more books, including most recently Strong and Fearless Faith: 52 Inspiring Stories of Black Believers. "I absolutely wrote it to my middle grade self — the girl who loved reading Christian biographies but hardly ever saw herself reflected there. Learning about these 52 men and women — these unapologetically Christian, unapologetically Black, and doggedly American in spite of a country that marginalized them people — changed my relationship with God and with the church and with my country. They’re still teaching me long after they’ve gone to glory," she wrote to fans.

© Jasmine L Holmes Jasmine L Holmes is an author, mom, and wife

In 2018 she posted a message to her followers reminding that she and her family were not the "Bauchams 2.0". She wrote: If you want to know what I believe: 1. Ask me. 2. Read what I write. Asking my dad and/or reading what he writes will not give you an answer. If something confuses you in step two, refer back to step one."