Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott breaks silence after unexpected death of teammate Marshawn Kneeland

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott admitted his "heart is heavy" following the unexpected death of his teammate, defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died on November 6, aged 24. Speaking to CBS Sports Texas following the tragedy, an emotional Dax said: "It's been a very tough day. Tragic loss, I hurt – heavy heavy heart today. I hurt for Marshawn, I hurt for his family. I hurt for his girlfriend. I hurt for every single one of my teammates."

Noting that it was a "triggering day" for him as he struggled with his emotions, Dak continued: "This is a pain you don't wish upon anybody. You wish none of us had to go through this. You wish Marshawn didn't have to go through what he went through." Sharing a heartfelt reminder to fans, he added: "Just thankful for each moment we have in this life. Don't take it for granted. Hug and love on those that you do… It's OK to feel how you're feeling."

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Marshawn was found dead early Thursday morning in Frisco, Texas, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after crashing his car following a police chase. Officers attempted to stop his vehicle at 10:33 pm local time, but he refused to stop, leading to a pursuit. DPS troopers eventually lost sight of the car, which was later located abandoned after it was involved in a crash on the Dallas Parkway.

According to a statement from the Frisco Police Department, which assisted the DPS, Marshawn "fled the scene on foot" and was found deceased at 1:31 am. The statement added: "During the course of the search, officers received information that Kneeland had expressed suicidal ideations. Kneeland was later located at 1:31 a.m., deceased with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Sharing the news of Marshawn's death on Thursday, the Cowboys said in a statement: "It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

Marshawn's family shared their own statement on Facebook, writing: "We are devastated by this tremendous loss and are still processing the depth of our grief. As Marshawn was making his mark on the football field with the Dallas Cowboys, he held an even more special place off the field—as a devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend.

"He was kind, determined, humble, and full of love," the message continued. "His light shone brightly in every life he touched, and his spirit will continue to live on through the countless hearts he inspired. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and the community."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.