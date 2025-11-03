Jayden Daniels' fans send 'prayers' as video of quarterback's horrifying arm injury goes viral

Sunday Night Football viewers witnessed a gruesome injury during the Washington Commanders' game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jayden Daniels had just over seven minutes left of the game, with the Commanders trailing 38-7, when he was grabbed by Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas at the Seattle four-yard line. As seen in the jarring, viral video of the incident, the quarterback snapped his elbow to the side as his hand reached the field, and reportedly dislocated his elbow, per ESPN.

"I'm gutted by it," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said, though he did not share further details on the injury. Jayden is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, and though he is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, it remains uncertain whether his season is officially over.

Fans were also quick to express their sympathy, and some anger, across social media, with one arguing on Twitter (now X): "Why was he still in a game that was no longer winnable? I was saying this after Seattle's last touchdown. He has already missed several games due to injury. Poor coaching decision. You MUST protect your star player. Now with the Commanders with a record of 3-6, I question whether he should play any further this season. I'd rather see him out the rest of the season and come back next year fully healthy.

Others followed suit with: "Sending prayers for Jayden. It's tough to see, especially knowing his frame has always raised durability concerns. Yes, this was a freak accident, but it’s not his first time sidelined," and: "This is why you pull the starters when you have zero chance of winning the game," as well as: "God that is terrible. Poor guy can't catch a… stretch of good luck."