Meet Alfie Boe's 2 teenage children he shares with ex-wife Sarah

Whether he's serenading Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on Love Island or belting out the famous score of Les Misérables as Jean Valjean, Alfie Boe's distinctive voice has solidified him as a household name across the decades and the continents. Despite his famous voice, the 52-year-old star has largely kept his home life out of the limelight, especially when it comes to his two children, Grace, 17, and Alfred, 13. The Tony winner shares his daughter and son with his ex-wife Sarah, whom he was married to for 16 years, filing for divorce in 2020.

Who was Alfie Boe married to?

Alfie and his former wife, Sarah, first met while rehearsing for the Broadway musical La Bohème in San Francisco. The tenor was discovered by Baz Luhrmann, who cast him in the show that would ultimately earn him a Tony Award. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and were married for 16 years before Alfie announced their separation in 2020.

He said at the time that their split was "amicable" and told The Daily Mail: "After speculation about my marriage to Sarah ending, I can confirm that we have separated. I have nothing but love and respect for Sarah, who's been an incredible partner and an amazing mother to our two beautiful children and everything is very amicable."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Alfie and his ex-wife Sarah first met in 2004

Who are Alfie Boe's children?

During the course of their relationship, Alfie and Sarah welcomed two children, a daughter, Grace, and a son, Alfred. As a family, the Boes lived in a number of different locations, including America and England, due to the nature of Alfie's flourishing career. Following the divorce, the children moved back to the United States to live in Sarah's hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah.

© Instagram Alfie has two children, Grace and Alfred

Speaking about their international life and their prior relocations, Alfie previously told The Telegraph: "We're moving back to the UK this year and my children – Grace, nine, and Alfred, six – are excited. Grace wants a pony, but I'm hoping she settles for a rabbit or a hamster. The move will make touring a lot more convenient because it won't be so far to travel."

Who is Alfie Boe dating now?

Alfie seemingly hard launched his new girlfriend on his Instagram account as he posted an update from a "date night" at the Savoy hotel in London. Tagging a woman named Elizabeth Worth, he shared the cosy selfie with a caption that read: "Date night at the Savoy with @elizabethwortho. Pre haircut before heading out to Shanghai. Miss you x" adding a love heart emoji.

© Instagram The singer hard launched his new girlfriend on Instagram

The singer was first spotted out and about with Elizabeth earlier this summer, in June, as the pair were photographed walking around Marylebone and having lunch together. According to the Daily Mail, Elizabeth is 29 and works as a business development manager at a used car auction house. Alfie was previously linked to Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham two years ago when it was claimed the pair were having a secret romance. Neither party commented on the reports at the time.