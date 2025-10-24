Reese Witherspoon's sweet tribute to son Deacon on special day revealed

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the birthday of her eldest son, Deacon, with a touching tribute to the college student and budding actor. "Happy 22 to my wonderful son @deaconphillippe ! I love you so much, buddy," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of snaps of Deacon throughout his life. The first photo saw him on the DJ decks at a party, with a gentle smile on his face. The next featured Deacon and Reese at an industry event, dressed to the nines and seated at a table together.

Reese also posted a selfie of the two on a walk with hats on, and a snap of the pair taken several years prior. Deacon's father, Ryan Phillippe, took to the comment section of Reese's post to share the birthday love. "We did good," he sweetly wrote, while also posting snaps on his Instagram story with the caption, "Happy birthday @deaconphillippe. My (not so) little legend. Ain't nobody quite like you."

Deacon commented on his mom's heartwarming post, writing, "Love u mama [sic]," as fans couldn't help but notice that he was Reese's twin. "Wow! You two look so much alike!" said one, while another added, "He is gorgeous, as you are." Another fan noted, "Unbelievable how time flies!!!!!" while a fourth declared, "Very handsome. Proud momma!" Reese also shares her 26-year-old daughter, Ava, with Ryan, whom she was married to from 1999 until 2006.

The Big Little Lies actress welcomed her youngest child, Tennessee, with her second husband, Jim Toth, in 2012. She is incredibly close with her kids, and shared how special it was to have maintained a strong bond with them as they've grown. up. "That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," she told Interview magazine.

"I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now. So I'm really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans."

Deacon has followed in his parents' talented footsteps with a budding acting career, having appeared in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever and, more recently, in Motorheads, alongside his father. Ryan praised Deacon's dedication to the role in an interview with People, revealing, "He's got his mama's work ethic. He absolutely does."

The Cruel Intentions star previously shared insight into his close bond with Ava and Deacon with the publication, joking, "They're both better looking than me, thankfully. They obviously have a very pretty mom." He continued: "Deacon and I connect very heavily in regard to music. He's like my best friend, and Ava is very much my personality."

"They're very self-possessed, conscientious people who care about the world, who treat people with respect and take care of themselves." Deacon is also a budding musician and released his debut album, A New Earth, in 2023.