Nicole Kidman beaming during time away from home amid split from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman was glowing as she shared a stunning selfie to commemorate a milestone anniversary in the wake of her shocking divorce from Keith Urban. The 58-year-old took to Instagram to post a photo of herself sporting a black T-shirt with an image of her To Die For character, Suzanne Stone, complete with her side-parted blonde bob and sultry smile. Nicole proudly donned the shirt as she wore her own straight blonde locks parted to the side and partially obscuring her face.

"To Die For #30thAnniversary #GusVanSant," she wrote in the caption, referencing the iconic 1995 film that shot her to superstardom. Fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her gorgeous look, with one writing, "So iconic," while another added, "The most beautiful woman in the world forever." A third fan chimed in, "Freaking love this movie and your performance is...*chef's kiss*," while another declared her "Absolutely beautiful."

Nicole starred in the Gus Van Sant film alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Casey Affleck and Matt Dillon. The flick won her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, and also earned her a BAFTA nomination. The black comedy follows Nicole as the fame-hungry weather girl Suzanne Stone, with the mom of four sharing that she had to fight for the role.

"No one thought I could do it, and I think the studio didn't want me, and I think it went through a bunch of other actors," she shared in an interview with Casey for Variety's Actors on Actors. "I called Gus and I said, 'Please, give me the chance, I beg you,' because the writing was so strong."

Casey added that filming was an incredible experience for him, as it was one of his first on-screen roles. "That was really fun and I was kind of spoiled because I thought that's what all movies would be like," he recalled. "Working with you and Gus and Joaquin, and obviously [film sets are] not all that great. But you put us at ease, 'cause it could have been such an intimidating environment for a 17-year-old kid who has never been on a movie set, really."

Nicole's latest post comes less than a month after news broke of her divorce from country icon Keith Urban, whom she had been married to since 2006. All eyes have now turned to the former couple, and Keith shocked fans when he was forced to cancel a show in South Carolina on his High and Alive Tour.

"Keith Urban has been advised by his longtime laryngologist, Dr. Gaelyn Garrett, from the Vanderbilt Voice Center, to cancel his performance in Greenville, SC tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena due to laryngitis, which began earlier this week," read a statement from the event organizers. He is set to play in Nashville on Friday, following several days of vocal rest.

"Hey Greenville, I'm so SO sorry to have to cancel the show...I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days, and I've never taken any of that, or any of YOU, for granted," the 57-year-old wrote on social media. "I'm looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!" Keith and Nicole share two daughters: Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. The Babygirl star applied to be the primary residential parent in the divorce filing, and they will split holidays and family events equally.