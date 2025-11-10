Vanessa Lachey delights fans as she shares sweet birthday throwback with Nick Lachey

Birthday twins Vanessa and Nick Lachey are celebrating their shared birthday on November 9, 2025, with Vanessa turning 45 and Nick turning 52. The couple have celebrated 20 years together, no mean feat for a celebrity couple! To mark the occasion, Vanessa shared a sweet Instagram throwback from the very first joint birthday they celebrated together in 2006. In the snap, the pair can be seen cuddled up at a restaurant table. "20 Birthdays together. This was our first one, Nov 9, 2006," she wrote. "I Love Celebrating & Sharing Birthdays & Life with this man! Here’s to many more Crazy Beautiful journeys around the sun!!! Happy Birthday to Us, My Love!"

Nick also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple embracing and leaning in for a kiss. "Well, this is officially 20 straight years celebrating another trip around the sun with you!! Truly, it is so special each and every time we get to wake up and whisper Happy Birthday to each other," he wrote. "Here's to many more together babe! Happy, Happy Birthday @vanessalachey. I love you madly."

The pair first met on the set of MTV’s Total Request Live, where Vanessa – then Vanessa Minnillo – was a host and Nick frequently appeared with his band 98 Degrees. After Nick’s split from Jessica Simpson, the two began dating in 2006, got engaged in 2010, and married the following year.

Nick and Vanessa have celebrated 20 birthdays together

Still going strong today, the Love Is Blind co-hosts now share three children together – sons Camden and Phoenix and daughter Brooklyn – and continue to balance family life with their busy TV careers.

© Instagram Nick shared a sweet photo on Instagram

The couple bought their old home back earlier this year, having sold it three years prior. The pair first sold the home in 2022 when the family moved to Hawaii where Vanessa was shooting her short-lived TV series NCIS: Hawaii.

© Getty Images Nick and Vanessa visit SiriusXM Studios in February 2025

The home was sold to tennis superstar Naomi Osaka for $6.3 million but the Lacheys have now repurchased their old home, where they raised their three children, after an initial asking price of $8,295,000.

© Instagram Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey with their three children

The five-bedroom nine-bathroom home was not officially on the market but had been placed in the local multiple listings service. The pair eventually settled on a lower price of $7,995,000, to secure the house in Tarzana, outside of Los Angeles.