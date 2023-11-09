Vanessa Lachey and husband Nick have double reason to celebrate in unbelievable throwback

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have much to celebrate on Thursday, November 9th! Not only can they celebrate their return to work after the long SAG-AFTRA strike finally came to an end, but also a double birthday.

The TV stars, who have been married since 2011, share a birthday as well, with NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa turning 43 and 98 Degrees singer Nick hitting the big 5-0!

In honor of their shared big day, Vanessa took to her Instagram with a sweet throwback photo from one of their very first birthday celebrations together, cozying up to each other over a glass of wine, fresh-faced and very much in love.

She sweetly penned: "November 9, 2006! [17 years ago], we celebrated our first birthday together. I will never forget the feeling I had in my heart when you told me we had the same birthday!… You were meant for me!"

Vanessa continued: "I Love sharing my birthday with You, but more importantly, I Love sharing Life with You! Happy Birthday, My Love! To Us!"

Fans gushed over the pair in the comments section with heart emojis galore, as one wrote: "The baby faces! Happy Birthday," and another added: "You guys are such a beautiful couple!"

© Instagram Vanessa shared a loved-up throwback for their shared birthday

A third also gushed: "Happy Birthday to you both! Cheers to many more birthdays you'll celebrate together," and a fourth said: "Happy birthday to the most perfect couple."

Nick and Vanessa met on MTV's Total Request Live, which the latter hosted from 2003-07, when he was often promoting his music, both solo and with 98 Degrees.

© Getty Images Nick and Vanessa first met on MTV's Total Request Live

Nick was married to Jessica Simpson in from 2002-06 (their life was famously documented in the MTV reality show Newlyweds), and the two first felt a spark when Vanessa starred in the music video for his 2006 song "What's Left Of Me."

In an interview with Billboard, the 50-year-old said of their time on the show: "I wouldn’t necessarily say TRL brought us together, but that was definitely part of our time together – me being a musician and her being on-air talent. I saw her multiple times throughout the years when she was on TRL."

Vanessa added: "It wasn't until, coincidentally, I broke up with my longtime boyfriend and he was getting divorced that we ended up reconnecting."

She explained: "He did a solo album and he asked me to do the video for 'What's Left of Me.' And he'll joke, 'In my grand marketing scheme I thought if I get the girl who is on TRL to do my video, she'll play it on the show.' Little did he know I had no pull! My joke is I never got paid to do the video. And of course he’s still paying to this day, if you ask him.

© Instagram The pair have been happily married since 2011 and are the parents of three

"But the video, which was on TRL, was the beginning of our relationship. That's what made it no longer friends and it got romantic. To the point that if you go back and look at the video, when he came to premiere it, I was so nervous and so crushing [on] him that I didn’t show up for work that day. I called in sick."

