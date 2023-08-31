Vanessa Lachey makes bold confession about crush on Ryan Reynolds – see what she said

Stars, they're just like us! While average couples may have their own celebrity hall pass, despite her star status, Vanessa Lachey also has her own crush on a fellow celebrity.

The NCIS: Hawai'i actress is already married to a celeb, Nick Lachey of course, but that doesn't stop her from also having a celebrity hall pass agreement with him.

The hosts of The Ultimatum have been married for over ten years – they tied the knot in 2011 – and though they are certainly committed to each other, there's one A-Lister Vanessa would make an exception for.

Speaking on the reality show's reunion about what star they have permission to potentially hook up with, Nick already was well aware of who his wife's crush is: none other than Ryan Reynolds.

Coveted as Ryan is for many, Nick was unfazed by his wife's crush, and joked: "Ryan's gonna be a busy guy," adding: "He's gonna be worn out."

Ryan of course has been married to fellow A-Lister Blake Lively since 2012, and the two share kids James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, plus a fourth child they have yet to reveal the name or sex of, who they welcomed around the 2022-2023 holiday season.

© Netflix Vanessa and Nick host The Ultimatum together

Still, Nick and Vanessa made sure they were on the same page, and she joked: "If you see this celebrity person in real life and they actually kind of give you a wink, they're a hall pass," adding: "So, it's OK to flirt with that person."

Then Nick noted: "Is it a flirt or is it a hook-up? Hall pass is a hook-up in my book."

© Instagram Ryan recently honored Blake's birthday with a heart-melting tribute

Vanessa and Nick met while filming for the same MTV show in New York in 2003, but Nick was still married to ex-wife Jessica Simpson, who he split from in 2006.

Shortly after Nick's divorce, Vanessa starred in one of his music videos, as his love interest in the video for "What's Left of Me."

© Getty Vanessa and Nick began hosting Love is Blind in 2018

"[It] was the beginning of our relationship. That's what made it no longer friends and [when] it got romantic… When he came to premiere it, I was so nervous and so crushing [on] him that I didn't show up for work that day. I called in sick!" she once told Billboard.

© Instagram Vanessa shared a stunning snap from her family vacation in Mexico

Though the two briefly broke up in 2009, they got back together and tied the knot in 2011.

They have since welcomed kids Camden, ten, Brooklyn, eight, and six-year-old Phoenix.

