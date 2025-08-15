Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NCIS star Vanessa Lachey buys $8 million home from famous tennis superstar - 3 years after first selling it
Subscribe
NCIS star Vanessa Lachey buys $8 million home from famous tennis superstar - 3 years after first selling it

NCIS star Vanessa Lachey buys $8 million home from famous tennis superstar - 3 years after first selling it

Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey and husband Nick moved back to LA in 2024, from Hawaii, where they are raising their 3 kids. They have now purchased a new home.

The couple sat discussing Love is Blind on a TV talk show© Getty Images
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Vanessa Lachey and husband Nick have purchased their old home in Tarzana, outside of Los Angeles, for $7.995,000.

The pair first sold the home in 2022 when the family moved to Hawaii where Vanessa was shooting her short-lived TV series NCIS: Hawaii. The home was sold to tennis superstar Naomi Osaka for $6.3 million but the Love Is Blind hosts have now repurchased their old home, where they raised their three children, after an initial asking price of $8,295,000.

The five-bedroom nine-bathroom home was not officially on the market but had been placed in the local multiple listings service. 

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey's new Tarzana home

Amy Snider of Compass sold the home, and pictures reveal that the property, built in 2014,  is set across 0.68 acres and includes a stunning garden with built-in pool.

Drone shot of Vanessa Lachey's new home

The far end of the yard features a pickleball court, and there is also a hot tub in the exterior.

Expansive grass gives the children plenty of room to play, and there are two designated outdoor dining areas, including a BBQ.

Gym inside Vanessa Lachey's new home

In the three years Naomi lived in the home she added a brand new structure with a gym and "recovery center" that includes a sauna, cold plunge and massage table.

Naomi's signature bear-and-flower logo is embedded into the floor of the gym.

Inside the living area of Vanessa Lachey's new home

In the main house the living area features a fireplace and classic built-in shelves, and the floor to ceiling doors open out to the garden for indoor-outdoor living.

Inside Vanessa Lachey's new home's kitchen

The kitchen features open plan dining, with two large islands, and white marble countertops, as well as stainless steel appliances, and a black and white geometric tile that brings modernity to the farmhouse style.

A wet bar sits in a games room which also opens up to the garden, and lets in plenty of sunshine.

Master bedroom in Vanessa Lachey's home

Five bedrooms are available although one has been decorated as a library, with built-in cabinetry and large comfortable sofas, with french doors that open out onto a balcony.

The master bedroom also features a balcony and a fireplace.

The Wall Street Journal first published the news.

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey lean in for a kiss while posing wearing leis with their three children, shared on Instagram© Instagram

The news comes as the pair placed their Encino home on the market for $7.4 million, after they bought the property in July 2024 following their move back from the Aloha State.

The six-bedroom, nine bathroom property was listed on June 23, 2025, less than one year after they purchased the over 8,000 square feet abode for $6.8 million.

The three-story home is located in the gated Amstoy Estates neighborhood and boasts resort-like backyard amenities, including a pool, a pool house, and a basketball court.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More