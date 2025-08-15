NCIS star Vanessa Lachey buys $8 million home from famous tennis superstar - 3 years after first selling it

Vanessa Lachey and husband Nick have purchased their old home in Tarzana, outside of Los Angeles, for $7.995,000.

The pair first sold the home in 2022 when the family moved to Hawaii where Vanessa was shooting her short-lived TV series NCIS: Hawaii. The home was sold to tennis superstar Naomi Osaka for $6.3 million but the Love Is Blind hosts have now repurchased their old home, where they raised their three children, after an initial asking price of $8,295,000.

The five-bedroom nine-bathroom home was not officially on the market but had been placed in the local multiple listings service.

Amy Snider of Compass sold the home, and pictures reveal that the property, built in 2014, is set across 0.68 acres and includes a stunning garden with built-in pool.

The far end of the yard features a pickleball court, and there is also a hot tub in the exterior. Expansive grass gives the children plenty of room to play, and there are two designated outdoor dining areas, including a BBQ.

In the three years Naomi lived in the home she added a brand new structure with a gym and "recovery center" that includes a sauna, cold plunge and massage table. Naomi's signature bear-and-flower logo is embedded into the floor of the gym.

In the main house the living area features a fireplace and classic built-in shelves, and the floor to ceiling doors open out to the garden for indoor-outdoor living.



The kitchen features open plan dining, with two large islands, and white marble countertops, as well as stainless steel appliances, and a black and white geometric tile that brings modernity to the farmhouse style. A wet bar sits in a games room which also opens up to the garden, and lets in plenty of sunshine.



Five bedrooms are available although one has been decorated as a library, with built-in cabinetry and large comfortable sofas, with french doors that open out onto a balcony. The master bedroom also features a balcony and a fireplace. The Wall Street Journal first published the news.

