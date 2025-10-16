Kelly Clarkson makes confession about parenting her daughter months after ex's death

Kelly Clarkson opened up about mental health on Wednesday's episode of her hit talk show, with the star sharing that her children may need to turn to therapy one day, despite her best parenting efforts. While speaking with Law and Order: SVU icon Mariska Hargitay on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner shared that she was doing everything possible to support her 11-year-old daughter, River, who recently lost her father, but acknowledged that she may need some extra help.

"I look at my daughter constantly…it's more conversations with her, and I look at her and I'm just like, 'Look, I'm trying my best here. I'm trying my best, so I know you're going to end up in therapy one day.' I don't know what for, but I'm trying my best to limit [her pain], you know what I'm saying?" she explained

Kelly went on to discuss her kids' hobbies with Mariska, who revealed how time-consuming and taxing it was to shuttle them to and from their activities. "We're just kidding, totally spread your wings, try new things!" the host then quipped. Kelly is a proud mom to River, 11, and Remington, nine, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The family was hit with tragedy in August when Brandon passed away following a years-long battle with skin cancer, leaving behind River and Remington, as well as his older children, Savannah and Seth. Kelly canceled the remainder of her Las Vegas shows in August in order to be there for her children as they mourned their father.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," she wrote in a social media statement.

Kelly and Brandon were married for almost seven years, with the pair going their separate ways in June 2020. The "Breakaway" singer opened up about their difficult divorce to ET Canada, sharing that therapy helped her through the darkest times. "I've been regularly doing [therapy]. I do love it. I actually started when I was married, you know, obviously having difficulties," she said.

"I'd never really done regular therapy or anything like that. Usually, honestly, writing is therapeutic for me and I have a really great group of friends, so I feel like I have a good, you know, listening party and like to bounce things off of thoughts and feelings or whatever. But it literally was a really good turning point for me."

She later shared on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast that her children were still coming to terms with their parents' divorce. "Your kids will still have a hard time," Kelly explained. "It doesn't matter if you stay; it doesn't matter if you go. I am still having conversations [with my kids] three years later."

She continued: "My kids just came back from my ex, and anytime there's mention of maybe him being with somebody else...they are just really adamant about keeping that dream alive that we might still be together one day."