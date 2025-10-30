Inside Pete Sampras' home life and the personal challenges he's faced

The tennis great and the Hollywood star welcomed their eldest son, Christian, in November 2002, and their youngest, Ryan, in July 2005. Bridgette revealed to People that her parenting style greatly differed from that of her husband. "We had to give each other permission to be different as parents," she told the publication. "That's why there's a mom and dad with two different approaches because you do need both."

The duo both decided to retire in the '00s despite their relatively young ages and soaring careers, in order to be present in their sons' lives. "For now, I want to be there when [the boys] wake up, and I want to be there to put them in bed," Bridgette said. Pete later explained to The New York Times that retiring was the right choice for himself and his family.

"I'm in complete control of what I want to do in my life and that's a great place to be at 39 years old…I knew when I was retired I could pick and choose what I wanted to do," he said. "So it really is a nice place to be in life. I can spend a ton of time with my kids, take them out to the park during the week, and most guys are working eight to six."