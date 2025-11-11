Kelly Clarkson makes plastic surgery confession

Kelly Clarkson opened up about the pressure she faced early in her career when she was urged to get a breast augmentation. During her Studio Sessions show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday evening, the 43-year-old shared an anecdote involving her ex-manager. The topic came up mid-show when the talk show host joked that she wondered if her breasts had accidentally slipped out of her plunging lace jumpsuit, which featured dramatic feathered sleeves and embellished detailing. "Now I’m just gonna say it, I had [expletive] manager one time tell me to get a boob job," she shared. "And I was like, 'Why don't you get a [expletive] job!?’ I was like, what!? I’m fine with my itty bitty [expletive]. Get out of here.'" Kelly went on to explain how certain individuals in the industry say things that are "not normal". "Do you, but don’t make me do you!" she added.

Kelly's transformation

The star is known for her stunning physique and even opened up to People back in 2024 about her transformation. Kelly cited an increase in exercise as the reason behind her weight loss, explaining that the steps she walks in New York City give her "quite the workout". "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told the outlet. "A couple of years I didn’t." This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," she shared. "90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".

© Getty Kelly Clarkson opened up about the pressure she faced to get a breast augmentation

This isn't the first time the singer has responded to criticism about her body. "Even on American Idol I was really thin, but I was bigger than the other girls on the show, so people would say things to me," she previously told People. "But luckily I am super confident, so I've never had a problem with shutting people down and saying, 'Yeah, you know, that's just what I'm rocking. It's fine.'"

© Billboard via Getty Images Kelly Clarkson revealed she hardly wears makeup

The singer is a natural beauty who often goes without makeup when she’s away from the camera. During an episode of her eponymous talk show back in April, Kelly discussed the topic of makeup with her guest, Naomi Watts. "I’m very into…letting my skin breathe," said Naomi. "I don’t even own makeup in my house. Someone was like 'do you have?' No, I don’t," added Kelly. "I don’t wear it. I go out to dinner – I have to wear it for work all the time and it’s already, like, a lot."