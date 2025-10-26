Catherine Zeta-Jones shares 'accidental' selfie in bathroom robe — and she looks phenomenal

Catherine Zeta-Jones looks amazing - even without trying! The Wednesday actress took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a candid picture of herself that she had accidentally taken on her phone first thing in the morning. The picture captured the Hollywood star from the waist up, with her head tilted to the side and her long brunette hair cascading down to her shoulders. The actress was dressed in a stylish navy bathroom robe with a contrasting pattern. She captioned the image: "Accidentally just took this selfie. Just woke up."

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a stunning accidental selfie

Catherine is primarily based in New York, where she lives with husband Michael Douglas. The couple also have homes in Spain, Canada and Wales, where the star grew up. It's been an exciting time for Catherine, who is currently promoting her new show, Kill Jackie, which airs in 2026. She plays Jackie Price, a glamorous art dealer whose past life as an international drug smuggler comes back to haunt her when The Seven Demons - a notorious group of assassins - come after her. Catherine has also been promoting the latest season of Wednesday, in which she stars as Morticia Addams - which was released at the beginning of September.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Catherine lives with husband Michael Douglas

On September 25, Catherine and Michael both celebrated their birthday, with the former turning 56, and the latter turning 81. The celebrity couple marked the special occasion on social media with tributes to each other. Michael shared a selfie of them on the golf course and wrote message to his wife of 25 years. "To my birthday sister—what a joy celebrating another year with you," he wrote. "Congratulations on your spectacular game at the Celebrity Ryder Cup. Happy Birthday to the love of my life @catherinezetajones." She was quick to respond and commented: "Happy birthday darling. I can't think of anyone else to share a birthday with." Catherine, meanwhile, shared a number of pictures of them together from over the years, and wrote: "Happy Birthday Michael! Sharing this special day with you is once in a lifetime!"

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael's children are following in their footsteps in the entertainment industry

Catherine and Michael got married in 2000 and share two grown-up children, Dylan and Carys. Michael is also dad to Cameron Douglas who he shares with his first wife, Diandra Luker. Both Dylan and Carys are entering the world of showbiz too, with Dylan having launched his own podcast during the election titled Young American with Dylan Douglas, and set to make his film debut in the short I Will Come to You, while Carys has starred in a number of films and magazine shoots with her mom.

© Getty Catherine with daughter Carys Douglas

The family are very close and even though Dylan and Carys have both left home, they enjoy spending quality time together. During an appearance on late night TV, Catherine said: "The coolest thing is our kids, who are now 25 and [22], like to hang with us. And that's the best," she continued, jokingly adding, "But if I was a kid, I'd want to hang out with Michael Douglas, too."