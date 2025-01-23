Kelly Clarkson's most unrecognizable hair transformations through the years — photos

Having been more than 20 years in the entertainment industry, Kelly Clarkson has gone through a lot of changes in front of the camera.

That includes many a style change, having first risen to stardom in the early aughts, known for its thick highlights, low rise jeans, and distressed clothing galore.

The talk show host shot to fame when she won the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002, and at the time, she was known for her pin-straight brunette hair scattered with icy blonde highlights.

Since then, fans have seen her sport all sorts of hairstyles, including curly bobs, platinum blonde hair, bangs, and more.

Explore some of them below.

1/ 8 © Getty 2002 Kelly's American Idol finalist portrait.



2/ 8 © Getty 2002 Giving her signature Y2K highlights a twist with some curls.



3/ 8 © Getty 2003 Showing off an impressive tan and golden highlights at the 2003 Teen Choice Awards.



4/ 8 © Getty 2005 Blonde ambition! At the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards in Miami.



5/ 8 © Getty Images 2005 Again serving Y2K realness with pin-straight blonde.



6/ 8 © Getty 2011 With a brunette bob attending Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVII in Arizona.



7/ 8 © Getty Images 2015 With a part buzzcut performing during a Mardi Gras celebration at Universal Orlando.

