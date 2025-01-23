Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Clarkson's most unrecognizable hair transformations through the years — photos
Kelly Clarkson on the red carpet at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony © Kevin Mazur

The talk show host and American Idol winner has donned all sorts of hairstyles

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Having been more than 20 years in the entertainment industry, Kelly Clarkson has gone through a lot of changes in front of the camera.

That includes many a style change, having first risen to stardom in the early aughts, known for its thick highlights, low rise jeans, and distressed clothing galore.

The talk show host shot to fame when she won the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002, and at the time, she was known for her pin-straight brunette hair scattered with icy blonde highlights.

Since then, fans have seen her sport all sorts of hairstyles, including curly bobs, platinum blonde hair, bangs, and more.

Explore some of them below.

1/8

Kelly Clarkson on American Idol, 2002© Getty

2002

Kelly's American Idol finalist portrait.

2/8

Kelly Clarkson on American Idol, 2002© Getty

2002

Giving her signature Y2K highlights a twist with some curls.

3/8

Kelly Clarkson during 2003 Teen Choice Awards - Press Room at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, United States© Getty

2003

Showing off an impressive tan and golden highlights at the 2003 Teen Choice Awards.

4/8

Kelly Clarkson during 2005 MTV Video Music Awards - White Carpet at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, United States© Getty

2005

Blonde ambition! At the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards in Miami.

5/8

Kelly Clarkson performs the National Anthem before the start of Game one of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers during the 2005 NBA Playoffs at Fleet Center on April 23, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts© Getty Images

2005

Again serving Y2K realness with pin-straight blonde.  

6/8

Singer Kelly Clarkson attends Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVII at JW Marriot Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 19, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona© Getty

2011

With a brunette bob attending Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVII in Arizona.

7/8

Kelly Clarkson performs during Mardi Gras celebration at Universal Orlando on February 21, 2015 in Orlando, Florida© Getty Images

2015

With a part buzzcut performing during a Mardi Gras celebration at Universal Orlando.

8/8

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I107 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jimmy Wu, Kelly Clarkson© Getty Images

2025

Her most recent look, "bronde" locks with bangs.

