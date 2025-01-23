Kelly Clarkson's most unrecognizable hair transformations through the years — photos

Having been more than 20 years in the entertainment industry, Kelly Clarkson has gone through a lot of changes in front of the camera.
That includes many a style change, having first risen to stardom in the early aughts, known for its thick highlights, low rise jeans, and distressed clothing galore.
The talk show host shot to fame when she won the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002, and at the time, she was known for her pin-straight brunette hair scattered with icy blonde highlights.
Since then, fans have seen her sport all sorts of hairstyles, including curly bobs, platinum blonde hair, bangs, and more.
Explore some of them below.
2002
Kelly's American Idol finalist portrait.
2002
Giving her signature Y2K highlights a twist with some curls.
2003
Showing off an impressive tan and golden highlights at the 2003 Teen Choice Awards.
2005
Blonde ambition! At the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards in Miami.
2005
Again serving Y2K realness with pin-straight blonde.
2011
With a brunette bob attending Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVII in Arizona.
2015
With a part buzzcut performing during a Mardi Gras celebration at Universal Orlando.
2025
Her most recent look, "bronde" locks with bangs.