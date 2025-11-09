Kelly Clarkson makes return to Vegas stage 3 months after ex Brandon Blackstock's death

Kelly Clarkson is ready to be in front of fans again, and they are welcoming her right back. On Monday, September 29, the "Since U Been Gone" singer made her return to her eponymous talk show, almost two months after it was confirmed that her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock had passed aged 48 after a multi-year battle with melanoma, a form of skin cancer. The week of his death, the American Idol alum had postponed a series of Las Vegas residency shows, to which she has now also returned to.

Over the weekend, after making her return to The Colosseum stage at the Caesar's Palace three months after last performing, Kelly took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into the concert, which was chock full of milestones for her, including a vow renewal.

She first shared a photo of the spotlight on her, wearing her signature emerald green, feather ensemble, followed by photos of her other, more casual look of a black graphic t-shirt and black skinny jeans. During the concert, in addition to performing some of her most beloved songs, she included her own rendition of the Lord Huron 2021 song "I Lied."

"Last night was wild — I officiated my first vow renewal and someone got engaged! The night was filled with love… and breakup songs," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Your move tonight, Vegas!" Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one revealing: "Absolutely stunning and fun tonight! Fantastic show! I was sandwiched between both the couples! So awesome for you to do that for them!!"

Others followed suit with: "It was an amazing show!!" and: "Thank you thank you thank you for the best show I've ever seen!! You're AMAZING!!" as well as: "Such an amazing show! So many talented people all on one stage!" plus another added: "You were incredible!!! Your talent is beyond amazing."

Brandon's passing was announced on August 7, though Kelly, to whom he was married from 2013 to 2022, and with whom she shared kids RIver, 11, and Remy, nine, never addressed it. A statement from his family confirming his death said he "passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Kelly returned to her talk show for its season seven premiere just over a month later, and though she again did not discuss her personal life of Brandon's passing, she said in her introduction: "It's so great to see all of y'all again. I feel like it's been a minute," before explaining why she chose The Weeknd's 2020 hit "Blinding Lights" as her first Kellyoke of the season. "I love that song, it makes me feel good. It's a perfect song to kick us off because light has been a constant theme for us on this show since the beginning."

"We have seen a lot in the past six years, and sometimes the world can be very heavy, but I have always said my favorite part of doing this job, and I stand by it, is finding the light and shining it on people who are really trying to make a difference, and just trying to make the world a better place. Sounds cheesy but it's real, [it] makes you feel good," she continued, before emphasizing: "That's exactly what we're going to be doing this week and all season, y'all."