Could your space be the key to success? A beginner’s guide to Feng Shui

Attracting money and wealth into our lives is something we all want to do. But what if where we live is blocking us from achieving our goals? That could well be the case, according to Feng Shui expert Kimberley Gallagher - who promises to be able to enhance any area of your life through the power and magic of your home.

“I believe Feng Shui is the missing part of the manifestation puzzle,” she says, catching up with HELLO! to discuss her new book The Calm And Happy Home.

“It's a bit like going out into the woods with your phone, trying to make a phone call. Your message simply can't get out there into the universe because this wooded area doesn't have reception. So if you're in your home and you're putting your intentions out there, but the energy in your home is too thick and too heavy, your message just simply can't get out to the universe, or wherever it is that you believe that you're sending it.”

© Getty Images What if where we live is blocking us from achieving our goals? That could well be the case, according to Feng Shui expert Kimberley Gallagher

Kimberley – who is the go-to Feng Shui expert on This Morning and Australia’s The Morning Show – first discovered this ancient Chinese art while listening to a podcast during lockdown. “I thought, ‘what a load of rubbish, like how can that be possible?’” she laughs. “But when I looked into it more, what I found was that some of the world's most successful people incorporated it into their lives to some degree.”

According to reports the Bransons, Madonna, the Beckhams, Gwyneth Paltrow, and some of the world’s biggest business people and politicians all use Feng Shui. “And then I got cross because I was like, ‘Well how do they know about it? And I don't. And then I was like, OK, so most hotels around the world incorporate Feng Shui into their designs. So do shopping centre and airports. In Feng Shui, water fountains as a really good source of wealth, prosperity and abundance. So that's why you see them in all those places – they’re cleansing, and make everybody feel amazing. And then I realized it's been around for about 4000 years, and I thought, well, who am I to question it then?”

© Anadolu via Getty Images Airports and shopping centres often make use of Feng Shui - such as the world's tallest indoor waterfall at Changi Airport in Singapore

Interest piqued, Kimberley then did her training, began posting on social media, and launched her business - which bridges the gap between traditional Feng Shui and modern day lifestyles. “Since then, the opportunities that have come my way have been just nothing short of magical, and I'm so grateful. I truly believe I've got the best job in the world,” she smiles.

Here, Kimberley shares her top ten tips for bringing Feng Shui principles to your home. They’re all easy to do - but could have a huge impact on your life…

Declutter – particularly in your hallway

“This is very important because the energy enters via the front door - so the more cluttered your hallway is, the harder it is for good energy to get in and move around the home. When things are in the way, the energy can get stuck. It sits and stagnates. The result is that we may feel stagnant in our lives, as if we have no clear direction.”

When you’ve decluttered, don’t leave the bags of stuff hanging around. If you know you won’t ever get round to selling it - take things to the charity shop!

“You’ve already decided that the stuff in those bags don't deserve a space in your home. The energy is circulating around stuff that actually you want to get rid of and it's just getting stuck in it, but also, you're looking at a to do list. Every time you walk past those bags, you're like, ‘Oh, I'm failing at something else today!’ You're always beating yourself up about it. So take the stuff, get rid of it, because it's going to make your home feel lighter. You've done the hard work, you've already said you don't want it. So get rid of it now!”

Clean the stove (and also use all the burners regularly)

“The stove is very closely linked to wealth and prosperity. Clean the stove and use all the burners regularly – this activates the money-making potential in the home. I posted a reel about cleaning the stove and almost 100 people messaged me about how they’d followed my tips and had then come into unexpected money! Clean the stove while thinking about welcoming more wealth. And the reason we need to use all the burners is because this is where there’s wealth energy coming into your home. Try to see these burners as all these different avenues as to where wealth might be coming from. If you’re only using one, switch it up. You may then get this extra boost of income from that.”

© Getty Images Kimberley suggests: "Clean the stove and use all the burners regularly – this activates the money-making potential in the home"

Pull your sofa a few inches forward from the wall

“I know it might sound a bit odd, but what it does is it allows the energy to circulate over you. If you feel that there's just so much going on around you, especially if you've got young kids in the living room - when my daughter was little our living room was like a theme park - then if the if the chair is right up to the wall, it's literally hitting you and then it's just bouncing straight back again. But if you find this channel of airflow around you, whatever is coming at you, it can then move over you and just circulate right out again - rather than you feeling bombarded with the energy in the room.”

Check where your mirrors are positioned

“Like with the hallway, where the lovely energy is coming in through the front door, it's coming in through your windows as well. And we want it to stay. Mirrors just reflect whatever is coming in, so if the mirror is opposite the door or a window, the good energy is coming in but it's literally going be bounced out straight away again. So we just try not to have them opposite the windows or the front door. So if you feel that money's coming, but it's just disappearing again, then just having a check as to where your mirrors are placed - just to make sure the energy's actually staying in your home.”

© Getty Images Kimberley advises against positioning mirrors opposite windows or doors

Throw away chipped bowls and plates

“Think of energy as this lovely stream of water just slowly passing through your home. Anything that's chipped makes the energy stumble a little bit - like if there's a rock in a stream and the water has to work harder to get around it. So with anything that's got a bit of a chip in it, when the energy goes past it, the energy trips up, which feels like a jolt in that energy and can make people feel a little bit less comfortable. Also, you deserve to drink from a cup that doesn't have a chip in it! If you’re having your cereal out of a chipped bowl, it just makes you feel that you're not worthy of having nice things in your life. So attracting nice things back is even harder."

Fix any dripping taps

“This is a real sign of leaking energy in your home, and it's often linked to the leaking of wealth. Dripping taps, radiators, showers, all of those things - it could be a sign that wealth is being leaked from your home, so we want to get those fixed as soon as possible.”

Tie red ribbon around your pipes

“I might be known as the ribbon lady in my spare time! The red represents fire, and so this can burn off negativity. It's almost like a protector as well. So if you tie red ribbon around the underneath of the pipes - especially in your kitchen, because your kitchen is linked to wealth - then it allows the dirty, drained energy to go. That red ribbon is going to stop your wealth energy seeping down those pipes, and it's going to stay longer in your home.”

If you work from home, clear your desk at the end of the day

© Getty Images "If your desk is cluttered, it's almost like you're energetically saying there is no room for any more opportunities," says Kimberley

“Even if you love your job, we've got to keep making room for new opportunities. But if your desk is cluttered, it's almost like you're energetically saying there is no room for any more. It’s like if your inbox is full. What if the lottery wanted to send you an email to say you've won a million pounds? If your inbox doesn't have room for it you've lost that opportunity! Energetically it's really important as well, because many of us work from home and this energy from work is now coming into our homes, and it's seeping into our home life, which it never really used to do - so especially if you've had a rubbish day, literally put your laptop down away, charge it and then put it away at nighttime. Clear your desk, wipe it down if you want to, use a cleansing spray in the room; it’s like saying: ‘I'm ready for a new day of opportunities tomorrow’.”

Add plants to your wealth corner

“In Feng Shui we divide our home into nine different areas and the south east looks after our wealth, prosperity and abundance. Add soft, leafy plants - we don't need any sharp pointy energy in our wealth area, so no cacti – and the reason why is because they're grounded. Their roots are literally going into the ground, they're not going to be blown over - so your finances aren't weak, they're strong. They've got these grounded roots, but they're also growing. So a plant brings a lovely growth energy into your wealth area – but take away artificial plants. This is a stagnant energy and you're replacing it with a strong, grounded growth energy to help your wealth grow.”

© Getty Images "A plant brings a lovely growth energy into your wealth area – but take away artificial plants," she advises

The Calm And Happy Home, published by Watkins, is out now