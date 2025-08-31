Why writing a love letter to the universe could be the key to manifesting your dream life

Every New Year’s Day, Stefanie Caponi – astrologer, author, tarot reader and illustrator – sits down to write a letter. But this isn’t just any old letter – this is a love letter. A love letter to the universe. And it’s all part of a powerful manifestation ritual, explained in her brilliant new book Tarot for Manifestation.

“I write a sexy, juicy love letter to the universe and I’m intentional about the things that I want to happen in the coming year,” explains Stefanie, who is also a tarot deck creator.

“I write it as though it’s already happened, and I explain how I feel now my manifestation is a reality. You have to really feel it!”

Feeling it is key, here. Before diving right into the letter, write a list of what you want to manifest, then “fill your body with the sensations of your manifestation” – for example, if it’s an object, the feeling of holding your manifestation in your own hands, or the scent associated with it, or visualising the time of day you’ll enjoy it most.

© Jakeila Newsome

When you’re writing your letter, it’s important not to put time constraints on your manifestation, says Stefanie. Don’t write what you don’t want, and don’t worry about the nitty gritty of how you’re going to end up with your heart’s desire. “That’s the universe’s job!”

And always sign off with a message of gratitude. “Something like, ‘Thank you for all of this, or something even better!’

If it’s important to you to set a mood while you write, Stefanie has some recommendations. “I love a candle,” she says. “And I always have my favourite crystals around me at all times.

“I’ll get my brand new notebook and a favorite pen and my tarot cards, and all the things, and I need the music playing.”

She adds: “You don't have to do this, but I find it helps”.

Tarot For Manifestation is out now, published by Hay House

Any time, anywhere

This powerful practice can be done at any time, not just on New Year’s Day. In fact, in her book Stefanie explains how you can also harness the moon cycles or the equinoxes for your letter writing.

She also includes plenty of tips on how to use tarot in your manifestations, whether you’re new to the practice or a seasoned reader, with a section on card meanings for beginners or those needing a refresher, and card spreads on manifesting anything from a new relationship to travel to romance.

© Jakeila Newsome

Visualisation

Stefanie also recommends harnessing visualisation - what she calls the ‘secondary component’ of love letter writing.

She suggests writing your letter by hand – which taps into the subconscious – and, when you’re in bed going to sleep, playing out a small, vivid scene of your manifestation, like cooking in your dream kitchen or going on a perfect date.

Declutter magic

“It’s not sexy, but another important one is declutter magic,” she says.

“You need to make the space for your manifestation to land. You know - you want more money, so clean out your handbag and your wallet. Go through and get rid of all the old receipts.

“You want to get married? Well, are you living in a space that can accommodate your partner?

“You need to make the space for your manifestation to land," advises Stefanie, who recommends techniques for 'declutter magic' in her book

“Make sure that you have two night stands, and that there's adequate space in your closets for somebody to put their stuff in.

“You want to have a family? Where would you put, where would you put your baby's nursery? Is there space? Do you have a drawer in your kitchen that can just be for sippy cups and teeny tiny plates?

“This is something you can control in your environment. You can clear it out and make more room. You’re making space for something else to come in.”

Shadow work

Another important component to manifesting is shadow work – and this is where the tarot comes in really handy.

© Jakeila Newsome

“The inner work is taking radical responsibility for yourself, and tarot is just how witches do it,” says Stefanie.

“Usually, once we take a look - a real, honest look - at our shadow, that's when we see that we have all these gifts, that something we felt was a burden or something bad about ourselves is actually a beautiful gift.

“You just need to be able to let go of things that maybe, internally, are holding you back from becoming the version of yourself at that next level. The level where you’re ready to receive what you’re manifesting.”

Surrender and divine timing

Of course, the hardest part of manifestation isn’t the letter writing or the visualisation - it’s surrendering your desire and waiting for what you’re manifesting to arrive.

“The surrender part is the most difficult,” Stefanie admits. “You feel empowered when you’ve written the letter, you’ve done all the steps, and then you’re like, ‘OK… is it here now?’”

But she explains manifestation isn’t about instant gratification: “It’s not just learning patience, it’s preparing your energy and nervous system to be ready to receive.”

One way to check in with yourself, she says, is to notice how you feel when you see others with the thing you’re manifesting.

“If it puts you in victimhood - ‘It’s never going to happen for me’ – then that’s your sign you’re not ready yet.

“But when you can see it and think, ‘Oh snap, mine must be coming too,’ that’s when your energy is aligned.”

And if jealousy creeps in? “That’s just your shadow telling you where the work is,” Stefanie says. “It’s not about beating yourself up, it’s simply showing you what still needs to be healed.”

For more tips on manifesting and working with the archetypes of the tarot to call in what you desire, pick up a copy of Tarot For Manifestation - out now, published by Hay House