Though Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's grand slam days might be over, the two have never quite left the spotlight – not just because they're incredibly active on social media, but because they're still getting in on the tennis action! After getting involved with the US Open last year, pairing up with Jannik Sinner for the tournament's promotional advertisement campaign, Andre, 55, is back at it with the surprising sporting endeavours again this year, as he will be playing against former pickleball teammate Anna Leigh Waters in this year's Pickleball Slam.

However, things have been just as busy in Andre's life at home, as the family recently celebrated their son Jaden's 24th birthday, as well as Andre and Steffi's own 24th anniversary just days before. The couple, who married in 2001, have two children, Jaden, 24, and Jaz, 22, and live in a breathtaking mansion in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is actually Andre's own hometown. Though Andre and Steffi are quite private about their family life, he told Forbes Travel Guide that both his and Steffi's mothers, as well as her siblings, live in Vegas, adding: "We love all being together."

© Ethan Miller Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf married in 2001

On the other hand, they have shared the odd photo showing off the interiors of their gorgeous property portfolio across Vegas, where they have had more than one home. At one point, they were living in a property in Summerlin, alongside the likes of Celine Dion and Carlos Santana, and also owned a separate home in the private area of Spanish Hills Estates, which had a pool, many bedrooms, 4,600 square feet of living space and, unsurprisingly, a tennis court.

Since selling that home back in 2021, they have spent their time in their other Vegas home, which they share with their gorgeous dogs, including their Great Dane, Blue, and their cat called Sweetie, who has been quite a hit with their fans in the rare instances that they've shared pictures. As large as it is, the couple still keep things humble: in an interview with German magazine Gala, Steffi revealed that they don't display any of their trophies, saying: "We only have our children's trophies. Jaden from baseball and Jaz from hip-hop dancing." Scroll down to take a look inside Andre and Steffi's incredible Las Vegas mansion...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's love story

Inside Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's rarely pictured home

1/ 6 © Instagram Games room Andre previously shared this adorable photo of their beloved adopted dog, Blue, holding his bone. In the background, the snap shows off their super cool games room, which has a huge pool table in the centre of the wooden floor. The room also features large windows that overlook their garden and allow for plenty of natural daylight to come through. There is also a stone fireplace on one side of the room, and the pair have decorated it with pretty ornaments on the windowsill.

2/ 6 © Instagram Living room This snap posted by Andre shows the close bond that he and Steffi have with their pet. Blue and Steffi are cosied up together on the large, L-shaped sofa in the centre of the living room area. Behind the comfy sofa, which was scattered with cushions and blankets, is a stone dining table with black chairs dotted around it – perfect for hosting.

3/ 6 © Instagram Family time Another photo dedicated to their furry friends was shared by Andre and this time it featured their cat, Sweetie, bonding with Blue. A grey armchair is seen in the background with white fluffy pillows on top for extra comfort. We can also spot a chic charcoal grey bookcase, and huge windows with fabric shutters and cream curtains.

4/ 6 © Instagram Some more family time... Andre also recently introduced his fans to Cooper, the newest addition to their family to a flurry of enamoured comments from his Instagram followers. In the photo, he also gave fans a glimpse at an abstract rug in their living room that hasn't been pictured until now.

5/ 6 © Instagram Garden Andre shared a video of himself cooking up a storm on their outdoor grill. With the weather being so warm in the Vegas desert, we imagine the superstar couple enjoy many barbecues and al fresco dining all year round.

