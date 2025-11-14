Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's preteen daughter makes confession about family dynamic

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's daughter, Monroe, shared a rare insight into her relationship with her father's nine younger children, whom he shares with five different women. The 14-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to clarify that she only has one full sibling, her fraternal twin brother, Moroccan. "Clearing something up guys! I only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon. I do have other half-siblings from my dad but they are all many, many years younger than me!" she penned over a black screen. Nick shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. The former couple tied the knot in 2008 before parting ways in 2016.

Nick has a whole tribe of children behind him. The comedian welcomed his son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi in July and his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with LaNisha Cole, in September. The star's son. Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell, was also born in September. The rapper and Brittany also share their son, Golden Sagon, who was born in February 2017, and their daughter, Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020. Beautiful Zeppelin was welcomed by Nick and Abby De La Rosa in November 2022 while their son, Zen, sadly passed away from brain cancer at five months old in December 2021.

Monroe penned the message on Instagram

Back in July, Nick opened up about his blended family in an interview with Vulture. Nick shared that his 12 children were a "by-product of his eagerness to appease the women he was dating or his single friends who wanted kids." Nick also addressed fathering five of his children in a single year – 2022. "It was also a little bit of, like, Okay, God, how did I have five kids in one year? Probably careless activity," he admitted.

Family life

Musical pursuits Mariah revealed that her daughter, Monroe, is keen to step into the music industry. "My daughter's into music, and she likes music," the singer shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "She used to sing with me on my Christmas tour, but I don't know if she's doing it this year. I'm trying to get her to do her own thing. I think she wants to. So possibly." "As they grow up and decide what to do with their lives, it's really nice for me to be able to see them performing onstage. I even like watching them getting ready, preparing to perform," she told People.

Moroccan's gaming skills Unlike his sister, Moroccan is more interested in gaming. "My son is very obsessed with streaming and gaming…and all the things," Mariah told Jimmy Fallon.



Fatherhood During an interview with Vulture, Nick admitted that while he doesn't currently have plans for more children, he wouldn't rule it out. "The world is a crazy place. I never say 'never,'" he said. Back in March, he also shared with People that he is interested in expanding his family "three years from now [or] five years from now." "There was a point in time where I was just like, 'Nah, I'm done,'" he admitted. "And, then I was like, 'Who am I to say that?' It seemed like it was such an emphatic thing. I never imagined that I would have 12 kids. So, it's one of those things where I love children. I love my life, and if it could keep going in the direction that it's going, why not?"

Motherhood Despite her demanding work schedule, Mariah ensures that her twins often travel with her on the road. "I always want them with me, wherever I am, but it's not always possible," she explained. "They come with me a lot, which is great, but I do find it really hard being away from home for too long if they can't be with me." "They are teenagers now. They have their own things going on, but they are still my babies. I'm just mom to them, which is how I like it," she added. "But they understand what I do, and I think they are proud of me. I'm proud of them."

Co-parenting Despite their split, the pair have continued to co-parent their children amicably. "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk," Mariah told People in 2019.


