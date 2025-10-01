How Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe plans to follow in her famous mom's footsteps

Mariah Carey is raising the next generation of divas in her own household, with the star being a mother to 14-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. She shares the duo with her ex-husband and TV personality Nick Cannon, whom she was married to from 2008 until their split in 2016. Mariah revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her daughter, Monroe, is considering a career in the music industry like her legendary mother, yet remains undecided about her future.
Mini-me
"My daughter's into music, and she likes music," the "Always Be My Baby" singer shared on the show. "She used to sing with me on my Christmas tour, but I don't know if she's doing it this year. I'm trying to get her to do her own thing. I think she wants to. So possibly."
A star is born
Monroe has made several onstage appearances alongside her mother in the past, including in November 2024 when she performed a mashup of "Let It Snow" and "Deck the Halls" with her brother, Moroccan. A year earlier, she sang "Jesus Born On This Day" with Mariah, much to the delight of the crowd.
The future awaits
The Queen of Christmas is supportive of whichever path Moroccan and Monroe choose to take, and shared the feeling of pride she got whenever they performed. "As they grow up and decide what to do with their lives, it's really nice for me to be able to see them performing onstage. I even like watching them getting ready, preparing to perform," she told People.
Moroccan's magic
"It's a hard kind of life, but they seem to really love performing, so I'm happy for them," Mariah added. While Monroe has a stunning singing voice, Moroccan is more at home on the drums and enjoys gaming in his spare time. "My son is very obsessed with streaming and gaming…and all the things," she told Jimmy Fallon.
On the road
With Mariah constantly working and being on the road, the twins often travel with her and are able to soak up her undeniable talent and work ethic. "I always want them with me, wherever I am, but it's not always possible," she explained. "They come with me a lot, which is great, but I do find it really hard being away from home for too long if they can't be with me."
"They are teenagers now. They have their own things going on, but they are still my babies. I'm just mom to them, which is how I like it," she added. "But they understand what I do, and I think they are proud of me.I'm proud of them."
Co-parenting
The 56-year-old has worked hard to maintain a peaceful co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband, who went on to welcome 10 more children with several women after their split. "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk," she told People in 2019.
However, the Grammy winner refused to answer a question about Nick in a recent interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings. "I kinda feel like it's best if I don't talk about him because he can just be in his own world," she said, quipping: "No offense to him."
