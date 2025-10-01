How Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe plans to follow in her famous mom's footsteps

With Mariah constantly working and being on the road, the twins often travel with her and are able to soak up her undeniable talent and work ethic. "I always want them with me, wherever I am, but it's not always possible," she explained. "They come with me a lot, which is great, but I do find it really hard being away from home for too long if they can't be with me."

"They are teenagers now. They have their own things going on, but they are still my babies. I'm just mom to them, which is how I like it," she added. "But they understand what I do, and I think they are proud of me. I'm proud of them."