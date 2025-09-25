What Mariah Carey and ex Nick Cannon have said about each other and co-parenting two kids

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have their boundaries. The "Fantasy" singer and the Masked Singer host first met in 2005 at the Teen Choice Awards, where he presented her an award, and started dating three years later. They tied the knot in 2008, and both became parents for the first time when they welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, 14, on their third wedding anniversary, on April 30, 2011. They ultimately separated in 2014, and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Since then, neither has remarried, however Nick has famously welcomed ten other children with five different women, five of which were born in 2022 alone. They reportedly remain friends and have spoken kindly about each other in the years since their split, however Mariah recently turned heads for the way she dodged a question about her ex-husband. Here's what they have said about each other.

© Charley Gallay Mariah, 56, and Nick, 44, were married from 2008 to 2016

"In his own world"

Mariah, during a wide-ranging interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King on September 24, was asked by the veteran news anchor: "I'm curious about you and your two children and how you navigate — 'cause you're a co-parent with Nick Cannon — how you navigate co-parenting when his life is so public."

The Grammy winner preferred not to delve into the subject, explaining: "I kinda feel like it's best if I don't talk about him because he can just be in his own world," and then quipped: "No offense to him."

© Getty The former couple welcomed their twins on their third wedding anniversary

"Staying friends"

Despite Mariah's recent refusal to discuss how she co-parents with Nick, back in 2019, she did praise what a good job both of them had done at both co-parenting and remaining friends. Speaking with People, she first shared of the twins: "They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," before adding of Nick: "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."

© Getty At the twins' sixth birthday party a year after their divorce

"High frequency"

Nick has also previously shared insight into how he and Mariah are still friends, and that she checks in on him often. During an appearance on The Jason Lee Show in 2023, he shared: "She's high frequency. She always asks me, 'You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'"

"When we talk daily, she's just checking in on my spirit," he added, though he did explain that she does have solid boundaries with him, revealing that "nothing can infiltrate" the star's "Manor of Carey," as he describes it, and she simply asks of him not to bring "none of that [expletive]" home. "She's like, 'Yo, let's make sure we're on the same page every day so when some [expletive] comes up, we know that it ain't true,'" he further shared.

© Instagram Nick at the twins' 13th birthday party he hosted

Nick's ten other kids

Nick welcomed Golden, eight, in 2017, with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares Powerful, born in 2020, and Rise, born in October 2022. In 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with model and DJ Abby de la Rosa; he also shares with her daughter Beautiful, his 11th child, born in November 2022, a month after his son Rise with Brittany was born.

Plus, in July of that year, he welcomed son Legendary with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi. His daughter with LaNisha Cole, Onyx Ice Cole, was born in September 2022, and he also has Halo Marie, born in December of 2022, with Alyssa Scott, who was the mother of his other son, Zen, who passed away aged five months.