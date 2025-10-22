Mariah Carey's twins look so grown up in latest outing with famous dad

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's twins were all grown up in their latest outing with the TV personality, who took them to Knott's Scary Farm in Orange County, California, for a spooky night out. Nick shared a photo of their bonding time on Instagram, as he posed with 14-year-old Moroccan and Monroe alongside the cast of Knott's. "Last night was a Thriller @knottsscaryfarm The whole gang pulled up! @roecannon @moroccan.cannon these two love scaring the [poop emoji] out of themselves! #scaryfarm," he wrote in the caption.

Moroccan looked laid back in a black silk bonnet, a black sweater, baggy jeans and Timberland boots, as he kept a straight face for the camera. His sister, Monroe, opted for an oversized black hoodie, baggy jeans and brown sneakers. Nick wrapped his arms around the twins as he donned an all-black outfit with a black baseball cap to complete the look.

Fans of the talented family took to the comment section to exclaim over how tall Moroccan and Monroe had grown, with one writing, "The twins are not towering over their father…They [are] almost as tall, and they still growing…Wow they have grown up…They [are] coming into their own style and it's looking good," while another added, "Awww your twins!"

Nick is incredibly close with his eldest children, who each shared a sweet Father's Day tribute to the 45-year-old in June. "Happy Father's Day pops," Moroccan wrote on Instagram. "I love you so much dad. You've always been there for me and helped me with whatever problem I'm dealing with at any time and any place. Thank you for raising me to be the dude I am today. You're the best. Enjoy today father!!!"

Nick sweetly commented, "I love you soo much son! You're the best!" Monroe added her own tribute on social media, writing, "Happy Father's Day to the best dad in the whole world!!! I love you so much!" Nick has a famously large family, after welcoming 12 children with six women.

He shares the twins with Mariah, whom he was married to from 2008 until 2014, with their divorce being finalized in 2016. He also shares kids Golden, Rise and Powerful with Brittany Bell; Zion, Zillion and Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole; and Zen and Halo with Alyssa Scott. Tragically, Zen died at just five months old in 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Mariah has been candid about her friendship with Nick in the past and how they have worked to peacefully co-parent the twins. The legendary singer was asked by Gayle King on CBS Mornings about their co-parenting relationship, a conversation which she promptly shut down. "I kinda feel like it's best if I don't talk about him because he can just be in his own world," she admitted, before quipping, "No offense to him."

The 56-year-old previously shared insight into their friendship following their 2016 divorce. "[The twins are] a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," she told People. "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."