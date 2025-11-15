Cleto Escobedo's cause of death revealed as Jimmy Kimmel continues to mourn best friend

Cleto Escobedo's cause of death has been revealed after his untimely death at the age of 59. Jimmy Kimmel left viewers emotional when he paid tribute to his best friend during the opening monologue of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 11. Through tears, the late night talk show host spoke of his heartbreak at the loss of Cleto, who was also the house bandleader for the show.

Now, TMZ has reported his cause of death as cardiogenic shock. This means his heart couldn't pump enough blood to keep him alive. According to the death certificate obtained by the outlet, Cleto had underlying factors including cirrhosis of the liver caused by alcohol use. He was reportedly also battling sepsis, kidney disease and pneumonia.

© Getty Images Jimmy is mourning the loss of his best friend

On Tuesday, Jimmy remembered his "great" pal in a heartfelt speech on-air. Cleto wasn't just a friend to Jimmy, he had been a colleague; as the lead of the late show's band since 2003. At the helm of Tuesday's show, Jimmy said: "We've been on the air for almost 23 years and I've had to do some hard monologues along the way, but this one's the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young." He later added: "Everyone loves Cleto... everyone here at the show. We are devastated by this. It's not... It's just not fair."

© Getty Images Cleto passed away at the age of 59

© Jimmy Kimmel Live! They were childhood friends

He also announced his death on Instagram in a post that read: "To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement," he penned on social media. "Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers."

Jimmy has since announced two fundraising initiatives in honour of his late friend. "Cleto was always kind and eager to help others. As we mourn his loss, we have started two fundraisers to celebrate his life and give back," he wrote on social media.

"The first is for UCLA Medical Center where he received such incredible care. Together we can help vulnerable patients and families in need of financial assistance during hard times. @UCLAHealth And to honor his love of animals, the @TheAnimalFoundation in our hometown of Las Vegas.. Links to give are in my bio. Thank you so much. (sic)"

Cleto leaves behind his wife, Lori, and their two children, a daughter named Jesse and a son named Cruz.