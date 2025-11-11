Jeff Goldblum reveals what he gave up after starring in Wicked: For Good

Jeff Goldblum has been changed for good after starring in the Wicked franchise. The 73-year-old actor, who has been in the entertainment industry for over 50 years, is no stranger to the ever-shifting Hollywood. From his roles in Jurassic Park to The Fly, Jeff has had to shift. But his role of The Wizard in Wicked and Wicked: For Good – which premieres on November 21 – seems to have left a lasting mark. Jeff shared his recent evolution with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on the British talk show This Morning.

"I'm lucky. It's uncommon that you get to be doing this over a period of time and get more fertile, and juicy, and interesting, and relevant roles for yourself," Jeff said on Monday's episode of the morning show. He continued: "Working with Jon Chu — amazing. It's changed me. You know, after doing this movie – we talked about animal cruelty – I stopped eating meat and poultry."

Wicked is of course primarily about the friendship between Glinda and Elphaba, played by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. But, another integral plot line follows Jeff's the Wizard. In the Wicked films, the character is a tyrant who along with Madame Morrible, played by Michelle Yeoh, work together to restrain Oz's animal "denizens" from speaking. The villainous duo want the animals to return to their non-speaking helplessness.

© Getty Images Jeff and Ariana are animal lovers

Obviously, this tyrannical character's bad traits rubbed off on Jeff. As the actor told This Morning, he is pescatarian, meaning he no longer eats meat or poultry. Jeff continued, saying: "We need the world to work for everybody on Earth and every creature too." The 73-year-old actor isn't the only star of Wicked who has specific dietary restrictions. Ariana has been a vegan since 2013.

© Getty Images Jeff married his wife Emilie Livingston in 2014

The actress told The Mirror in 2014: "I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding. But I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole-food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-round happier person." So Jeff is in good hands on set. The actor joins: "Some three percent of American adults say they are pescaratians," per Harvard. Like Jeff and Ariana, many other pescatarians choose to not eat meat or poultry due to "animal welfare."

© Getty Images for Como 1907 The couple have two kids together — Charlie and River

What celebrities are pescatarian?

Jeff is not the only famous pescatarian. Ben Stiller – who was famously a vegan for some time – told Conan O'Brien that he considers himself a pescatarian in 2012. Ted Danson, who is a passionate advocate for ocean health and sustainability, is a pescatarian who tries to enjoy fish responsibility.

Is being a pescatarian healthy?

© Getty Images Jeff and his Wicked cast members

Beyond aiding all the land animals that meat eaters consume, becoming a pescatarian has other health benefits. According to the Cleveland Clinic: "Many types of fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for heart health, as well as brain and eye health and more." People who eat a pesco-Mediterranean diet optimize their cardiovascular health. By regularly eating red meat, one's "risk of heart disease" is raised. Per the Cleveland Clinic: "Eliminating red meat is a great way to boost your heart health."