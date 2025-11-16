Country singer Todd Snider dies aged 59

Country star Todd Snider has died in hospital Hendersonville, Tennessee shortly after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He was 59 years old. A statement was released on Instagram by the singer's record label. "Aimless, Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, our Folk Hero, our Poet of the World, our Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., the Storyteller, our beloved Todd Daniel Snider has departed this world," the statement read. "Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words, who knew how to distill everything down to its essence with words and song while delivering the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases?

"Always creating rhyme and meter that immediately felt like an old friend or a favorite blanket. Someone who could almost always find the humor in this crazy ride on Planet Earth."

On November 4, it was announced that Todd's tour High, Lonesome and Then Some was cancelled due to the singer needing medical treatment. On November 14, another announcement was made saying that after returning home, Todd was readmitted to hospital as he began having difficulty breathing. After his condition worsened due to complications, the "Trouble" hitmaker was transferred to another facility.

© Getty Images Todd Snider with Emmylou Harris in 2010

"He relayed so much tenderness and sensitivity through his songs, and showed many of us how to look at the world through a different lens," the Saturday statement continued.

© Getty Images Todd performs at the Gimme Shelter benefit concert

"He got up every morning and started writing, always working towards finding his place among the songwriting giants that sat on his record shelves, those same giants who let him into their lives and took him under their wings, who he studied relentlessly. Guy Clark, John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Jerry Jeff Walker.

© Getty Images Todd performs at Farm Aid

"How do we move forward without the one who gave us countless 90 minute distractions from our impending doom? The one who always had 18 minutes to share a story. We'll do it by carrying his stories and songs that contain messages of love, compassion, and peace with us.

© Getty Images Todd performs onstage at Medinah Temple, Chicago

"Today, put on one of your favorite Todd Snider records and 'play it loud enough to wake up all of your neighbors or at least loud enough to always wake yourself up.' We love you Todd, sail on old friend, we'll see you again out there on the road somewhere down the line. You will always be a force of nature."