Striking Aimee Osbourne bears incredible resemblance to mom Sharon in new photos

She revealed that Ozzy's life had become incredibly difficult due to the pain he lived with every day, adding that his 2019 fall left him "traumatized" and intensified his health issues. "I think just in a lot of shock, also traumatized, to fall like that and then go through that, and then not be able to bounce back like he had in the past, and then having to cancel the tour, that was really, I think, his biggest heartbreak," she recalled.

"After three months, we brought him home, but the pain just never subsided," Sharon shared in the documentary. "It was unbearable constantly, and I know Ozzy's a drama queen. He'll do anything for a pain pill, but it was for real."