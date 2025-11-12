Striking Aimee Osbourne bears incredible resemblance to mom Sharon in new photos

Aimee Osbourne looked just like her famous mother while out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday with her musician boyfriend, Wes Leavins. The 42-year-old appeared laid-back as she headed to get a manicure, dressed in a striped collared shirt over a black tee, paired with black jeans and black shoes. She added a black handbag to complete the look and wore her dark brunette locks straight down past her shoulders. Aimee smiled at onlookers as she walked into the nail salon, looking just like her mother, Sharon Osbourne, in the moment.
Aimee also attended Ozzy's triumphant final Back to the Beginning performance in Birmingham, which drew in a crowd of 40,000 people with millions more joining via livestream. The event took place two weeks before his death, marking the final send-off for the Black Sabbath singer. Aimee then made an unexpected appearance in the documentary about the final years of Ozzy's life, titled Ozzy: No Escape from Now, and touched on his extensive health issues.
Ozzy's final years
She revealed that Ozzy's life had become incredibly difficult due to the pain he lived with every day, adding that his 2019 fall left him "traumatized" and intensified his health issues. "I think just in a lot of shock, also traumatized, to fall like that and then go through that, and then not be able to bounce back like he had in the past, and then having to cancel the tour, that was really, I think, his biggest heartbreak," she recalled.
"After three months, we brought him home, but the pain just never subsided," Sharon shared in the documentary. "It was unbearable constantly, and I know Ozzy's a drama queen. He'll do anything for a pain pill, but it was for real."
Checked out
Aimee added that she saw her father quite "checked out" following the injury and his surgery. "We're kind of raised to believe doctors are superheroes in a way, and although they're very skilled – some of them – a lot of them don't really have the answers," she said.
The reclusive Osbourne
Aimee moved out of home at just 16 years old, when filming began for The Osbournes reality show in 2001. "She couldn't live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane," Sharon explained on The Talk. "She felt, too, that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea. It was appalling to her."
Shunning the spotlight
"I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and...I always really valued my privacy within that family," Aimee said on Q1043 New York. She added that she wanted to give herself "a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager" on TV. "It didn't really line up with what I saw my future as."