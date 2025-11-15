Steve and Terri Irwin's love story in pictures – and the promise she's kept for 18 years

The pair sharing a playful moment during the press tour for The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002

Steve Irwin first met Terri Raines in October of 1991 at Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park, his family’s modest wildlife park that would later become Australia Zoo. The Crocodile Hunter had just taken over management of the park from his parents, and Terri, who started a wildlife rehabilitation centre called Cougar Country in 1986, was visiting Australia all the way from Oregon.

"Driving by there was this little tiny sign and this little tiny zoo, and I thought, 'I'll just go in to check it out,’” Terri shared in an episode of Crocodile Hunter. "There was a crocodile demonstration going on with this guy. This man was in with a crocodile talking about animals the way you talk about what you had for lunch”.

Steve recalled locking eyes with Terri in the crowd, and believing it was “love at first sight”, adding “I know this sounds like it's coming out of some Mills & Boon love novel, but it's true”.