Little House on the Prairie stars reunite for heartbreaking reason

Melissa Gilbert reunited with her Little House on the Prairie co-star, Dean Butler, to pay tribute to their late friend, Michael Landon, who portrayed Charles "Pa" Ingalls in the hit '70s series. Melissa, who played Laura Ingalls Wilder, and Dean, her on-screen husband, took to Instagram to share a joint message to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, from which Michael died in 1991. He tragically passed away just three months after publicly announcing his diagnosis, leaving behind his nine children.

"Michael wasn't just my co-star. He was my mentor, my friend and the closest thing to family I've ever had," Melissa wrote, in collaboration with Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. "Watching him taken by pancreatic cancer so quickly was one of the hardest things I've ever faced. I carry his courage and love with me every day, and it drives me to fight for others affected by this disease."

Dean added: "Michael had a way of making everyone around him feel seen and inspired. Losing him to pancreatic cancer left a hole that can never be filled. But his strength, warmth and spirit continue to remind us why we must shine a light on this disease and fight for a future where no one else has to lose their loved ones too soon."

"Michael Landon left us 34 years ago, yet his spirit lives on in every Little House story of love, family, and community," he continued. "In his honor, the Little House family is proud to support the life-extending work of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. With love and heartfelt gratitude – then, now, and forever!" Fans rushed to the comment section to share the love, as well as their own stories of Michael's impact on their lives.

"Well done for keeping Michael's legacy alive and for keeping a spotlight on pancreatic cancer," wrote one fan, while another added: "You guys are so great." A third declared: "We will fight to ensure that someday [pancreatic cancer] will never rob us of another life force like his again."

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network aims to "take bold action to improve the lives of everyone impacted by pancreatic cancer by advancing scientific research, building community, sharing knowledge, and advocating for patients," as per the organization's website. Michael was the executive producer, writer and director of Little House, as well one of the main cast members, and was an important figure in the lives of the show's younger stars.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Michael passed away in 1991 following a battle with pancreatic cancer

"Michael Landon was like a father figure to many of us, obviously, and a very, very important influence in my life," Melissa told People. "My own father passed away when I was 11," she continued. "And I had been working with Michael for two years at that point, and he really sort of stepped in and kind of watched over me in a much more paternal way. Even though he was paternal instantly and we were very, very close."

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Melissa and Dean paid tribute to their late co-star

"It blows my mind that all of this is because of him. These people are here because he wrote this show and directed it and produced it, and I know that he would be incredibly proud if he could see this," she added. "This is his legacy. A hundred percent."