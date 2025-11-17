John Cena's WWE Raw wrestling career timeline in photos as he says farewell with his 'favorite match'

John Cena has become a household name across the worlds of wrestling and entertainment. He began his decades-long tenure with WWE Raw back in 2002 and has since become one of the most popular faces of the brand. On November 17, John will compete in his final tournament for WWE Raw, called The Last Time Is Now. He called his final match his "favorite match," and his "farewell to RAW" will go down at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as it airs live on Netflix. Learn all about the wrestler's impressive career below.

© Getty Images John's career start John first started his career in 2000, as he wrestled for Ultimate Pro Wrestling and got a developmental contract with WWF. He then entered SmackDown's open challenge against Kurt Angle in 2002. That same year, he signed with the WWE brand as he launched his "Ruthless Aggression" era. He achieved his first title win at the United States Championship in 2004 at WrestleMania.

© FilmMagic John's first WWE Championship win John continued to make a name for himself by beating JBL in April 2005 during WrestleMania 21, which led him to win his first WWE Championship. Afterwards, he moved to the WWE Raw roster and became one of the franchise's rising stars.

© Getty Images John's injury and career hardships John competed in big headline matches in Wrestlemania, TLC and Last Man Standing. He suffered a torn pectoral injury, however he made a surprise comeback in January 2008 and ended up winning his Royal Rumble match. He lost his WWE Title in July 2011 to CM Punk during the Money in the Bank competition, which became a popular wrestling match in the franchise's history. The following year he lost Wrestlemania to The Rock.

© Getty Images John's continued rise to the top In 2013, John won the WWE Title in a rematch during Wrestlemania. In 2017 he became a 16-time world champion, as he defeated AJ Styles during Royal Rumble, which made him tie Ric Flair's record. In 2021, during his big match return, he lost to Roman Reigns during SummerSlam 2021, which served as a passing-the-torch moment. In 2023, he opened Wrestlemania, but he lost his match to Austin Theory.