Jennifer Hudson delivers huge surprise on her talk show

Jennifer Hudson just delivered a huge surprise for a guest on her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show. During a recent episode of the daytime talk show, the 44-year-old singer welcomed four-year-old Iman Taylor who is a huge WNBA fan. The little guy and his mom, Bianca, joined Jennifer on her very comfortable couch. The talk show host asked Iman what he wanted for his upcoming birthday. And the almost five-year-old had one big dream – meet WNBA star, A'ja Wilson.

When Jennifer asked Iman why he is such a big fan of A'ja, Iman said: "Cause I love her super much." His mom told the talk show host that because she played high school basketball, she believes her love of the sport was passed down to her son. In now viral videos shared to social media, Iman is seen jumping up and down after he received an A'ja Wilson jersey.

A'ja Wilson surprises her youngest fan

On the show, Jennifer asked Iman: "Can we give you a little birthday party?" Iman politely responded: "Yes," then Jennifer welcomed the basketball player to the stage. A'ja wore grey trousers and a matching vest with a button up underneath. When she walked out on stage, Iman sprinted towards her and gave her a huge hug. A'ja sat on the couch with Iman on her lap. He told her: "I love you!"

Who is A'ja Wilson?

Not all of us are as big of fans of A'ja as Iman is! The 29-year-old professional basketball player is a center for the Las Vegas Aces. She grew up in South Carolina where her love of basketball began. As an eighth grader, she made the varsity team of her high school. While on that team, A'ja averaged 24.7 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks a game.

The basketball player went to the University of South Carolina for college and, of course, played basketball. As a sophomore, she won her first SEC Player of the Year award. And in 2017, A'ja and her team won the school's first national championship. During the tournament, she was named the Most Outstanding Player.

After graduating from South Carolina, A'ja was drafted to the WNBA by the Las Vegas Aces. During her first season in the league, she was named Rookie of the Year and almost led her team to the playoffs. In 2022, A'ja won her first championship. She and the Aces won again in 2023 and this year.

Off the court, A'ja is in a relationship with fellow professional basketball player, Bam Adebayo who plays for the Miami Heat. The couple was first spotted together before the 2024 Summer Olympics, and A'ja confirmed her relationship in February 2025. The basketball player was honored by her alma mater when they retired her jersey. A'ja gave a speech, shouting out Bam when she said: "I wouldn't be who I am today without the love, support and sacrifices of so many people. What a blessing to have those most special to me courtside today, especially my favorite Olympian from out of town."