Kai Trump, 18, celebrates double dose of exciting news as fans wish 'good luck with your future'

President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump has signed her letter of intent for the University of Miami, on the same day she made her debut on the Ladies Professional Golf Association tour. "Welcome to The U!" the University of Miami captioned a post that featured a picture of Kai superimposed with the college's logo. "Excited to welcome our newest Cane to the Miami Golf family!" they added. Kai, 18, will now join the college's golf team in 2026 after graduating The Benjamin School in June 2026.

Kai is currently ranked no. 461 in the American Junior Golf Association rankings, and on November 13 she made her debut on the LPGA Tour. The teen shared a video with fans, inviting them to "come play a par 3 with me at my LGPA tour debut". In the video, which you can watch below, she makes a birdie; a birdie is when a golf player makes a score of one stroke under par at a hole. "Congratulations," commented one fan, adding: "Good luck with your future." Another follower wrote: "Great job, Kai," as others praised the teen for her stroke.

Kai Trump gets a birdie on Par 3 of the LPGA Tour

The 2025 LPGA tour is hosted by golfing legend Annika Sorenstam; Kai was invited via a sponsor due to her high-profile status. The Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer at the LPGA explained: "Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA. Kai's broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans. We're excited to see her take this next step in her journey."

Kai told press that her grandfather's advice was simple: "Go out there and have fun. Just don't get nervous". The tournament is taking place at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida from November 10 to 16. Her mother's partner is also an avid golfer: former world champion Tiger Woods. "I mean, he is the best golfer in the entire world, I would say that. And [an] even better person," she said at the press conference. "He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens."

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images University of Miami commit Kai plays her tee shot on the second hole

In July, Kai won a joint third place during the South Florida PGA tournament. In 2024 she won the Ladies Club Championship and in 2022 she won the Women's Club Championship. Kai's mom is Vanessa and her father is Donald Trump Jr, one of the President's five children. He is also dad to sons Eric and Barron, and daughters Ivanka and Tiffany. Donald Jr welcomed five children with Vanessa; they were married for 13 years but divorced in 2018.

Tiger and Vanessa announced their romance in March 2025 with a sweet Instagram post that saw the two smiling together. "Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side!" Tiger wrote in the caption. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts." Kai goes to the same school as Tiger's children, Sam and Charlie.