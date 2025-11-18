Minka Kelly, 45, leaves fans 'breathless' as she reveals toned abs and legs for stunning new photoshoot

Minka Kelly left fans breathless as she showcased her toned abs and long legs for a stunning photoshoot with magazine DuJour. The 45-year-old shared the images on Instagram and promptly received a flood of praise. "I am breathless. You are perfection! Ah I love you!" enthused one fan. "Looking so elegant," added another. "Absolutely, gorgeous as always," said one more.

"Simply Beautiful!" chimed in one more while another fan said she was: "Nothing short of stunning." The Ransom Canyon star spoke to the publication about being on the show: "It’s about relationships and beautiful landscapes, the horses and the ranches. There’s a real nostalgia to even the aesthetics of the show," she said. "Everyone can relate to these family dynamics and heartache and not being able to get out of your own way when you’re trying to make a relationship work," she added.

Minka herself has experienced complicated family dynamics and admitted in her upcoming memoir Tell Me Everything that her relationships in her childhood were fraught with difficulties.

"I've learned that I have operated in a lot of my relationships as a scared 16-year-old girl," she said.

© Anna Kooris/Netflix Minka Kelly as Quinn and Eoin Macken as Davis in Ransom Canyon

"Most of the time these relationships reveal the parts in us that need healing. You recreate the chaos that you might have experienced in your childhood because you go to what's familiar and you'll do it over and over again until you become aware of it and do what it takes to heal. So I'm a work in progress, I think like a lot of women out there."

© ANNA KOORIS/Netflix Josh Duhamel as Staten and Minka Kelly as Quinn in Ransom Canyon

Minka is currently in a relationship with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds who she's been dating since 2022.

They met through a mutual friend and have a 'really healthy relationship'. "After about a month we met in person, and ever since then, we’ve been attached at the hip,” he told People. "Minka and I are in a really happy, healthy relationship."

Dan is father to four children who he shares with Aka Volkman but says the kids are very fond of Minka.

© Getty Images for Paramount Pictu (L-R) Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly

"The kids really love Minka and really love their mom, and that’s okay. We view it as kind of bonuses to the family: more people to love, more people to help," he said.

"We’ve just been really careful with that and slow with navigating how to bring Minka in to that conversation. She’s done a really incredible job of being sensitive and careful on her end as well."

In Minka's Tell Me Everything, the actress talks of how she would love to become a mom one day. "To have my own kids would be a wonderful gift if the time comes," she says.