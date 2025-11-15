Jennifer Aniston twins with new boyfriend on date night in matching his and her outfits

Those who dress together stay together! Friends actress Jennifer Aniston braved the pouring rain in Los Angeles for a date night with new beau Jim Curtis on November 14. Jennifer joined Jim and her longtime stylist Jamie Mizrahi at the Italian restaurant Pace in the heart of Lauren Canyon in the Hollywood Hills. Jennifer wore classic blue denim jeans with a black sweater for the casual dinner, pairing the jeans with white lace-up sneakers. Jennifer wore her jeans with a large turn-up and kept warm in a long wool trench coat.

Jim, the popular celebrity hypnotherapist and wellness coach, also kept his fit casual, wearing black jeans with white sneakers and a black sweater. The pair both stayed dry with large golf umbrellas to stave off the worst of the storms. Los Angeles has been under a storm warning since Thursday, November 13. Flash flood warnings were put in place across a large swath of Los Angeles County, including the Eaton fire burn scar in Altadena, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Santa Monica.

© The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID Jennifer was seen heading out for a dinner date with her boyfriend Jim

The actress and Jim sparked rumors of a brewing romance when they were seen vacationing together earlier this year. In June they stayed at the five-star eco-friendly resort Ventana Big Sur, and in pictures shared on DailyMail.com in July, they were seen with Friends star Courteney Cox, director and actress Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer and Jason Bateman on a yacht in Mallorca, where Jim was pictured giving Jennifer a back massage. They have reportedly been friends for some time, but it turned to love with Jim showing up at the premiere of The Morning Show earlier this fall to support his partner.

© The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID Jim is a popular celebrity hypnotherapist and wellness coach

In honor of his 50th birthday in early November, Jennifer, 56, took to her Instagram page to hard launch the relationship with a candid snap of the pair taken together at his birthday party. The photo was a rare glimpse into Jennifer’s usually private love life, and she captioned the post: "Happy birthday my love. Cherished."

"He's quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people," Jennifer told Elle magazine, dubbing him "very special, very normal, and very kind." As for his work, Jennifer added that he "wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity," calling it "a beautiful thing to commit your life to."

© Instagram Jennifer and Jim embrace in a snap taken at the latter's 50th birthday party

After a career in the stock market, Jim worked extensively with organizations like WebMD, Everyday Health and HealthCentral Corporation before branching out into his own work as an author, hypnotherapist, hypno-coach, wellness advisor, and grief counselor.

He has worked with the likes Julianne Hough, Nina Agdal, Miranda Kerr, Lewis Howes and Jennifer's best friend Courteney Cox. His bio reads: "I not only transformed my health, anxiety and relationships, I've helped thousands of others break free from their past & patterns to create an entirely new reality full of connection, abundance and love."

In a recent Q&A with followers, Jim was asked how to find love in your forties, and he said: "That's a great question. The same as you do at 22 and 32 but with more confidence, more experience and more authenticity." He added: "Go out, open yourself to love, make eye contact and smile. Connect with people and most importantly, love yourself. When you love yourself, you will magnetise more love to you."



