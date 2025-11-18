Aryna Sabalenka's new bikini pics with ripped boyfriend leave fans saying the same thing

Aryna Sabalenka has sent fans into a frenzy with a new set of sultry snaps taken during a tropical getaway in the Maldives with her boyfriend, personal trainer and fitness model Georgios Frangulis. The world No. 1 tennis star and her partner proudly showed off their sculpted physiques in a mirror selfie taken in what appeared to be a private gym overlooking the ocean. Dressed in matching green workout shorts and a barely-there bikini, Sabalenka looked relaxed and radiant while her beau flexed his chiseled abs beside her.

The couple also turned heads with more intimate moments, including a jet ski kiss while clad in bright red life jackets, and a steamy hammock shot of Frangulis lying shirtless above the crystal-clear waters. Another photo featured the pair standing confidently in front of the mirror, flaunting their toned backs and perfectly coordinated swimwear, while the final snap showed Frangulis striking a solo pose on the sand, proudly displaying his tattooed and muscular torso.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with praise, not only for their enviable physiques but also for their chemistry. One follower wrote, "Power couple," while another echoed the sentiment, adding, "This is peak fitness and relationship goals!" Others couldn't help but gush over Sabalenka's beach-ready body.

"You really took it seriously about enjoying yourself and taking the best photos of all," one follower said.

"She is everything number 1 in the world, influencer, blogger, collector of moments," another fan remarked. "Our girl at the Maldivesss," another said.

The tennis star and her muscle-bound beau are enjoying this sunsoaked vacation after she lost to Elena Rybakina in Saudi Arabia.

"I lost this match. She played incredibly," she told the media as cited by the Women’s Tennis Association, adding, "I feel like I did my best today. It didn’t work. But I leave this tournament being proud of myself and the things that we’ve been able to achieve."

"So I guess I’ll just sit back in the Maldives having my probably tequila and think back and try to analyze my maybe behavior, my emotions and think that actually it’s been pretty good so far," she shared. "I just need to get a little bit better with myself a little bit more, and hopefully next season I’ll improve."

"There are times when I ask myself how I manage to keep going through the toughest moments. And the truth is, it's in those exact moments that I discover the deepest strength inside me," she wrote in an Instagram statement.

"Every setback hurts, but it also reminds me how badly I want to fight, how much I want to come back stronger. No matter how many obstacles come my way, I promise you this: I will keep fighting, I will keep pushing, and I will keep finding my way back."

