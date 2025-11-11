Wimbledon ace Ons Jabeur takes time to 'reset' from tennis with huge baby news

Congratulations are in order for tennis star Ons Jabeur. The sport star, 31, has announced she’s expecting her first child with husband Karim Kamoun, 38, after a decade of marriage. The couple shared the news in the sweetest way, announcing it with a heartwarming video. In the adorable clip, Ons and Karim jumped into the video frame to deliver the news with telling clues. Ons held up a tiny tennis-themed onesie while Karim had a miniature tennis racket in hand. The longtime couple then shared a hug on camera.

“Took a little break to reset and recharge…,” Ons wrote to her more than 1.3 million followers. “Turns out, we’ve been planning the cutest comeback ever,” she continued, adding a baby and tennis ball emojis. “The court will have to wait a little longer, because soon… we’ll be welcoming our tiniest teammate.” The two-time Wimbledon finalist then shared their bub is due in April 2026. The post was inundated with messages celebrating the couple’s major life update.

Ons Jabeur and her husband Karim Kamoun are expecting their first child together

Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and US star Naomi Osaka both congratulated the pair on the news in the comments section. “Oh my god! Congratulations guys,” Czech player Barbora Krejčíková wrote, adding a bunch of heart-eyes emojis. The official Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open also offered their congrats under the post. Ons and Karim, who is a Russian-Tunisian former fencer, tied the knot in November 2015. Karim has been his wife’s fitness coach since mid-2017.

Ons is currently ranked 79 in the world. However, the star has a career-high world ranking of No. 2 in singles, which she achieved in June 2022. In light of her pregnancy news, the tennis star will likely miss out on the Australian Open, which marks the first Grand Slam tournament of the year in 2026. The French Open and US Open take place just months after her due date.

© Getty Images for LTA Ons Jabeur is currently ranked 79 in the world

Ons' comments on her family life

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! ahead of her return to Wimbledon last year, Ons opened up about her hopes to have children and balancing motherhood with her career. “I would probably be playing on and off," she said at the time. "I see myself as a mum for sure. Maybe I'll have a baby and come back [to court] because it's also another challenge that I want to show that it is possible to be a mum and play again. But for sure I see myself having a child." In the same chat, she opened up about her Grand Slam aspirations. "I feel everything is possible and I want to prove that to everyone. Even when I got married, people thought I was just going to have a baby and stay home - that's not the case. Women can get married, have a job and enjoy life. For me, I decided to replace the word pressure with pleasure."

Ons has also spoken about what it meant to receive support from the Princess of Wales after she was defeated in the Wimbledon finals in 2023. The star broke down in tears when she lost her second chance at a Wimbledon Grand Slam title in a row. "She was really the nicest. She has watched me twice, losing the final twice," Ons said of Kate. "She kept asking me if she could hug me, and I was like, 'Who doesn't want a hug from a Princess, you know?' "For me, it was such an amazing moment. And not just that, I felt her kindness and energy around me."