Tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Taylor Townsend party on a yacht in sizzling swimsuits to celebrate 'off season'

Naomi Osaka and Taylor Townsend proved they were tennis' best new duo when they shared a video of their sunny getaway following the end of the 2025 WTA season. The pair were dressed in one-piece swimsuits as they danced on a yacht to a mashup of 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up?" and Nicki Minaj's "Beez in the Trap", amid the viral TikTok trend associated with the song. Naomi donned a patterned blue swimsuit as she sang the first half of the tune, before the camera panned to Taylor in a black cut-out swimsuit with layered gold jewelry and a black cap, as she finished the song.

"In the ocean trap with @naomiosaka #offseason," Taylor wrote in the caption, as fans rushed to the comment section to share their delight over the famous friends. "The duo I never knew I needed to see," wrote one fan, while another added: "Because sometimes Mothers Need Play Dates Too!!!!" Taylor gave birth to her son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson, in 2021 and returned to tennis a year later.

Naomi is a mom to two-year-old Shai, whom she shares with her ex-partner, rapper Cordae. The star shared more snaps from their vacation on Instagram, including shots of her in a two-piece blue swimsuit that showcased her toned figure. "Beaches and I just get along," Naomi captioned her post. "It's the fact that Taylor is there too and they are doing a mommy girls vacay," a fan added to the comments, while another chimed in: "They are both good for each other. Motivating bonding with their kids."

The tennis champions are close friends, and Naomi defended Taylor after her US Open opponent, Jelena Ostapenko, claimed that she had "no class" and "no education" in August. At a press conference, Naomi responded to Jelena's controversial comment, saying: "I think obviously it's one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport."

"I know Taylor and I know how hard she's worked and I know how smart she is, so she's the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that. I think it's ill-timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to."

© Instagram Naomi and Taylor enjoyed vacation time together

The 28-year-old shared an update with her fans following the end of the WTA season, writing a poignant message on social media. "Took me a while to get my thoughts together, but here's my end-of-year recap for 2025," she wrote. "When I sit and think about it, I just feel very thankful this year. I'm thankful for the people I've encountered along the way, though our paths might lead in different directions, I will always appreciate the times we had together."

© Instagram Naomi shares Shai with her ex-partner, Cordae

"I'm also thankful for being relatively injury-free this year (haha, I thought about it, and I was injured at the beginning and end of the season), anyways, I'm thankful for my health and being able to wake up each day ready to chase my dreams," she continued.

© Instagram @tay_taytownsend Taylor is a mom to four-year-old Adyn

"I'm also grateful for being able to travel and see the world with my daughter. I'm so honored that I have such amazing people that support me. I always say this, but I really mean it each time. I don't know what I did to deserve all this love and support, but thank you infinitely for it. I will never be able to pay you back, but I'll try my best! See you next year, guys."