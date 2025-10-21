Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka showcases jaw-dropping figure amid sun-soaked Dubai getaway

World number one Aryna Sabalenka looked incredible in her latest social media post, which saw the tennis star relaxing in a series of stunning bikini snaps alongside her best friend and fellow tennis champion, Paula Badosa. The pair soaked up the sun in Dubai together, as Aryna took a break from the court and Paula relaxed amid her road to recovery. "Much needed girls day with my bestie," the Belarusian captioned the photos, which saw the duo hanging out in a hotel room, sitting by the pool and grabbing dinner together in the glamorous city.

Aryna showcased her jaw-dropping figure in a yellow bikini alongside Paula in a strapless black two-piece, with the star also donning a floral-patterned bikini in another selfie. Fans were quick to share their delight over Aryna and Paula's reunion in the comment section, with the Spanish athlete herself chiming in, "Love you!!!!!!!!!!!!"

A fan added, "Gorgeous gorgeous," while a second wrote, "You are the 8 wonders of the world," and another said, "Great to see best friends enjoying themselves! You both work hard at tennis and deserve a break!" Aryna is currently training in Dubai, while Paula is recovering from a back injury that forced her to pull out of the US Open in August.

"There are times when I ask myself how I manage to keep going through the toughest moments. And the truth is, it's in those exact moments that I discover the deepest strength inside me," she wrote in an Instagram statement.

"Every setback hurts, but it also reminds me how badly I want to fight, how much I want to come back stronger. No matter how many obstacles come my way, I promise you this: I will keep fighting, I will keep pushing, and I will keep finding my way back."

© Instagram Aryna looked stunning while on vacation in Dubai

Aryna has been her biggest supporter throughout, and even called Paula her "soulmate", with the pair earning the nickname "Sabadosa". In an interview in Stuttgart in 2024, the 27-year-old shared, "I love Paula very much…She is an incredible person. It is very important to have friends on the circuit, so when you find someone who you feel is your soulmate, it is the best thing that can happen to you."

© Instagram She was joined by her best friend and fellow tennis star Paula Badosa

At the 2024 US Open, she added: "It's just an amazing thing, you know, to find someone so similar to you and having the same kind of mindset, same thoughts on different topics, and just be able to talk to someone and to have fun with someone. Just to have a friend, that's really awesome."

© Instagram Aryna called Paula her "soulmate" in a previous interview

When they face off on the court, the pals keep their friendship separate. "We decided a long time ago that off the court we are friends, while on the court she really wants to win, I really want to win," Aryna said in an interview. She defeated Paula in the Australian Open Semi-Finals in January and promised to gift her friend something special when she won. The star went on to buy Paula a piece of jewelry, which she unboxed live on Instagram.