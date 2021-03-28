Samuel L. Jackson shares rare family photos of only child, daughter Zoe The Pulp Fiction star shared sweet snapshots on Instagram

Samuel L. Jackson is a proud papa! The 72-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share rare family photos of his daughter Zoe, in celebration of her 39th birthday.

He wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZOE DOVE! Your presence & persistence, lemon bars & streaming suggestions were lockdown gifts that made the year bearable.

"You always made me know things were going to be alright. I hope you feel this Enormous Virtual Hug fulla LOVE for ya‼ #proudtobeyourpop #youredaspecialsauceoflife."

Samuel shared four photos in total, including one showing him with Zoe as a baby and a more recent snapshot of father and daughter together.

The iconic star shares Zoe with his wife of more than 40 years, Malcolm X actress LaTanya Richardson. The couple met in college and were married in 1980. Their daughter, Zoe, arrived two years later.

Samuel shared rare family photos to mark Zoe's birthday

In August 2020, Samuel shared a heartfelt message for his wife as they marked a landmark anniversary together.

"50 years ago we started dancing, it was all fun & games. 40 years ago today, [expletive] got real! The slow drag of our lives pressed together, I led sometimes, sometimes she did," he shared.

Samuel and LaTanya have been married since 1980

"We finally found that rhythm where there was no leader, we moved as one. We're still glued together, hip to hip, holding each other up, not covering as much of the floor, but owning & loving the space that's ours.

"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY @ltjackson_ Love You for keeping me on my toes & on the beat for 18,250 days. You make my soul sing‼ Don't change the tune, we're not done dancing."

The couple pictured with their daughter

Speaking to People magazine about his marriage in 2017, Samuel said he and his wife knew early on their relationship that they were built to last.

"We actually thought we were going to be the black Liz Taylor and Richard Burton, but we were going to stay together!" he said. "She's had a good career. I've had a good career. So it's worked."

