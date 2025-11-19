CMA Awards 2025: All of this year's winners and best show moments

Country music's biggest night is here, and it's looking like a big one for Lainey Wilson. The nine-time CMA winner will host the 2025 Country Music Awards, take to the stage to perform – and she may also break a few records. Lainey is currently tied with Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton as the second most-awarded female solo artist in the history of the CMAs, with all three holding nine awards. If Lainey wins just one of her awards on the evening, she will break that three-way streak.
One record however she won't break is Miranda Lambert's. Miranda currently holds the record for the most CMAs ever won by a female solo artist with 14. If Lainey had scooped all six that she was nominated for she would have beaten Miranda by one, but Post Malone and Blake Shelton were announced on Good Morning America as the winners of Musical Event of the Year for "Pour Me A Drink".
The evening will also see show-stopping performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Miranda, Ella Langley, Tucker Wetmore, and Lainey.
We'll be updating this throughout the evening with all the winners, the best moments, and must-see performances, so bookmark this page and don't miss a second.
2025 CMA Awards winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
"4x4xU" – Lainey Wilson
"Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" – Luke Combs
"Am I Okay?" – Megan Moroney
"I Never Lie" – Zach Top
"You Look Like You Love Me" – Ella Langley and Riley Green
Album of the Year
Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
I'm the Problem – Morgan Wallen
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Song of the Year
"4x4xU" – Lainey Wilson
"Am I Okay?" – Megan Moroney
"I Never Lie" – Zach Top
"Texas" – Blake Shelton
"You Look Like You Love Me" – Ella Langley and Riley Green
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Musical Event of the Year
"Don't Mind If I Do" – Riley Green featuring Ella Langley
"Hard Fought Hallelujah" – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
"I'm Gonna Love You" – Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
"Pour Me a Drink" – Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton - WINNER
"You Had to Be There" – Megan Moroney featuring Kenny Chesney
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Brent Mason – Guitar
Rob McNelley – Guitar
Derek Wells – Guitar
Music Video of the Year
"Am I Okay?" – Megan Moroney
"I'm Gonna Love You" – Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
"Somewhere Over Laredo" – Lainey Wilson
"Think I'm in Love With You" – Chris Stapleton
"You Look Like You Love Me" – Ella Langley and Riley Green - WINNER
New Artist of the Year
Ella Langley
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.