CMA Awards 2025: Country music's biggest stars stun on the red carpet
Country music's biggest stars arrived in Nashville for the 2025 CMA Awards on November 19 – see the best-dressed on the red carpet

photo of mickey cuyton cmas 2025 red carpet© Getty Images
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
The 2025 CMA Awards, dubbed country music's biggest night, have finally arrived, and some of the biggest stars are set to walk the red carpet at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in style.

Hosted by nine-time CMA Awards winner Lainey Wilson, the first woman to host the awards solo in 34 years, expect to see some head-turning fashion from some of country music's most beloved stars, such as Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Kelsea Ballerini, and more.

See the best-dressed stars arriving on the red carpet below.

photo of lanie gardner on cmas 2025 red carpet© Getty Images

Lanie Gardner stunned in black lace

Lanie Gardner

Musician Lanie Garden put a spin on a classic suit by rocking sheer lace, wide-legged pants, with a plunging black blazer that featured matching lace sleeves.

photo of mickey guyton cmas 2025 red carpet© Getty Images

Mickey Guyton rocked classic country fringe

Mickey Guyton

Country star Mickey Guyton added some razzle-dazzle to her two-piece, pairing a knee-length skirt with a matching cropped top that both boasted silver diamanté fringe accents.

photo of mackenzie carpenter cmas 2025 red carpet© WireImage

Mackenzie Carpenter looked glam in black

Mackenzie Carpenter

Country musician and songwriter Mackenzie Carpenter looked gorgeous in a black glittery dress that featured a large cut-out across her toned stomach and a leg-lengthening thigh split.

photo of kayley green 2025 cmas red carpet© Getty Images

Kayley Green opted for a classic LBD

Kayley Green

Musician Kayley Green kept it simple but classic in a floor-length black dress that boasted a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps.

photo of marynn taylor on cmas 2025 red carpet© Getty Images

MaRynn Taylor beamed in her blush pink gown

MaRynn Taylor

Singer MaRynn Taylor looked ethereal in a flowing blush pink gown that featured a plunging neckline, a pleated skirt, and draping fabric to resemble a cape.

