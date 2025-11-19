CMA Awards 2025: Country music's biggest stars stun on the red carpet

The 2025 CMA Awards, dubbed country music's biggest night, have finally arrived, and some of the biggest stars are set to walk the red carpet at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in style.

Hosted by nine-time CMA Awards winner Lainey Wilson, the first woman to host the awards solo in 34 years, expect to see some head-turning fashion from some of country music's most beloved stars, such as Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Kelsea Ballerini, and more.

See the best-dressed stars arriving on the red carpet below.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Lanie Gardner stunned in black lace Lanie Gardner Musician Lanie Garden put a spin on a classic suit by rocking sheer lace, wide-legged pants, with a plunging black blazer that featured matching lace sleeves.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Mickey Guyton rocked classic country fringe Mickey Guyton Country star Mickey Guyton added some razzle-dazzle to her two-piece, pairing a knee-length skirt with a matching cropped top that both boasted silver diamanté fringe accents.



3/ 5 © WireImage Mackenzie Carpenter looked glam in black Mackenzie Carpenter Country musician and songwriter Mackenzie Carpenter looked gorgeous in a black glittery dress that featured a large cut-out across her toned stomach and a leg-lengthening thigh split.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Kayley Green opted for a classic LBD Kayley Green Musician Kayley Green kept it simple but classic in a floor-length black dress that boasted a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps.

