CMA Awards 2025: Country music's biggest stars stun on the red carpet

The 2025 CMA Awards, dubbed country music's biggest night, have finally arrived, and some of the biggest stars are set to walk the red carpet at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in style.
Hosted by nine-time CMA Awards winner Lainey Wilson, the first woman to host the awards solo in 34 years, expect to see some head-turning fashion from some of country music's most beloved stars, such as Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Kelsea Ballerini, and more.
See the best-dressed stars arriving on the red carpet below.
Lanie Gardner stunned in black lace
Lanie Gardner
Musician Lanie Garden put a spin on a classic suit by rocking sheer lace, wide-legged pants, with a plunging black blazer that featured matching lace sleeves.
Mickey Guyton rocked classic country fringe
Mickey Guyton
Country star Mickey Guyton added some razzle-dazzle to her two-piece, pairing a knee-length skirt with a matching cropped top that both boasted silver diamanté fringe accents.
Mackenzie Carpenter looked glam in black
Mackenzie Carpenter
Country musician and songwriter Mackenzie Carpenter looked gorgeous in a black glittery dress that featured a large cut-out across her toned stomach and a leg-lengthening thigh split.
Kayley Green opted for a classic LBD
Kayley Green
Musician Kayley Green kept it simple but classic in a floor-length black dress that boasted a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps.
MaRynn Taylor beamed in her blush pink gown
MaRynn Taylor
Singer MaRynn Taylor looked ethereal in a flowing blush pink gown that featured a plunging neckline, a pleated skirt, and draping fabric to resemble a cape.