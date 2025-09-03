How one song launched Keith Urban from struggling musician to country legend

Keith Urban may be one of country music's most successful and adored stars, but his rise to the top didn't happen overnight. The New Zealand-born singer spent years toiling away in the background before he got his big break in the form of his track, "But For the Grace of God", which flew to the top of the charts in 2001. The song had been released two years earlier along with his self-titled solo album, which received moderate acclaim at the time.

Big break

"But For the Grace of God" went on to hit number 37 on the Billboard Hottest 100 charts, marking an incredible crossover into the mainstream that few country artists have ever achieved. His label, Capitol Records, was more than happy with his performance, considering that none of their artists had reached number one on the country charts for over two years.

The song opened doors for him in a way he could've never anticipated; he went on to win the Academy of Country Music's Top New Male Vocalist Award in 2001, and nabbed the Country Music Association's Horizon Award as a promising newcomer. "Well, what do you know? Prayers do work. Thank you, God. I prayed so much for this," he said during his acceptance speech.

Looking back on that moment in a 2016 interview ahead of the CMAs, he shared how surreal it was at the time. "When they open the envelope and actually say your name, it's like one of those moments when everything slows for a moment. It's crazy. You could walk through raindrops at that moment," he explained.

Despite being released in 1999, Keith's debut album achieved platinum certification in 2003, thanks to the hit single breathing new life into his work. In a testament to his longevity, the father of two has gone on to win four Grammy Awards, 13 CMA Awards, and six ARIA Awards in his home country of Australia throughout his storied career.

© WireImage Keith went on to win several awards thanks to his hit single

A long road

Before moving to Nashville in 1992, Keith quit school at just 15 years old to pursue his country music passion. He played in pubs across Australia while trying to catch his big break. "I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender," he said per Deadline.

© DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock He has won four Grammys and 13 CMA Awards

"Paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can't be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance, or how to work the crowd." He released his first album in Australia in 1991, before moving to Nashville to become a star. The crooner started a three-piece band called The Ranch in 1997, releasing one album with the group.

© Fairfax Media via Getty Images The Ranch disbanded after only a year together

"The Ranch was a mess, period, because we were in a van going all over the country playing to three people. It was soul sucking to the ultimate degree," he told Rolling Stone. The band split in 1998, allowing Keith to focus on his solo career and write "But For the Grace of God".