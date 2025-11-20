Cillian Murphy's son is his spitting image during rare on-screen appearance

Cillian Murphy is notoriously private about his home life with his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, and their sons, Malachy, 19, and Arun, 18. But in an unprecedented move, the Peaky Blinders star's younger son recently made an appearance on our screens.

Last month, Cillian, 49, made an appearance on the Graham Norton Show alongside Taylor Swift, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Domhnall Gleeson but all the attention was turned to the audience when the Ophelia hitmaker pointed out Cillian's son in the audience.

Taylor was more than complimentary about Cillian's boys, reflecting on the time she met them at an A-list party. Cillian explained: "‘We were at a party and I had the whole gang and my family, and my kids. I don’t think my kids were legally allowed to be there,’ he said of his teenage sons.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2, Getty One of Cillian Murphy's sons can be seen in the background of a photo taken at the Golden Globe Awards

"I don’t know, but they were delightful. Your sons are the future of our world. They were such great conversationalists, they were interesting and interested, like that’s the real accomplishment," Taylor replied. "They’re here aren’t they?" actress Greta Lee asked. Cillian said: "One of them is here yeah, Aran. Wait where is he? Maybe he’s not here."

The global pop sensation was so taken aback at how much Aran looks his film star dad, leading Taylor to exclaim: "Oh he’s right there, you can tell!" Graham added: "Oh my god, he is so Cillian Murphy’s child. If this were a game show we’ve all just won a prize."

Chip off the old block

As previously mentioned Cillian is incredibly private about his family, with his sons making the occasional red carpet appearance. One thing the Oppenheimer actor has opened up about previously is both his boys' desires to follow in his acting footsteps, although Cillian has confirmed this isn't something he is putting pressure on for them to pursue.

He told the Telegraph in 2024: "One of my friends saw him in a play and said, 'Cill, he’s better looking, he’s a better actor, he’s younger, and he’s taller. You’re [expletive].' We'll see. People are smart enough to judge you on your talent. There’s no way any kid will get by on nepotism alone. Everyone in this business gets found out unless they’re good, and he’s a good little actor.

© Getty Cillian and Yvonne share two sons

"But we’re not putting him under any pressure. If he decides to become a musician or a poet or a farmer or a chef, that’s up to him. It may not be the thing he does, but he’s really good at it,’ Cillian said of his son’s budding career in an interview with The Telegraph in 2024.

Aran is already making a name for himself and is set to appear in an adaptation of Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, which is directed by Taika Waititi.