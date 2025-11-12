Travis Kelce does a 180 after uncomfortable probe into his 'personal life' with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's bye week appears to have done wonders for his mood after he opened up about his personal life following an awkward on-air exchange with his brother, Jason Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end refused to share information about his "personal life" when he was quizzed on their New Heights podcast last week about his plans for his bye week following his team's loss against the Buffalo Bills on November 2. However, on Wednesday's episode, Travis did a 180 and shared the details about his trip to New York City, where he was pictured enjoying several dates with his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

"I went over to New York. Just hung out, man," Travis shared with Jason on the November 12 episode. "Put the feet up. Saw some cool places, ate some great food. Got to feel the Big City, and it's electricity and it's buzz that it's always got. And, yeah, it's my favorite time right now as the seasons are changing to be around the Midwest and the Northeast. And, yeah, it was pretty fun."

Sharing an insight into what he likes to do when he's in the Big Apple, Travis continued: "It's cool to just kinda vibe around the city like that. I think that's one of my favorite things to do in New York, is just to, you know, be one with the city. Just kinda walk the streets and feel the electricity, feeling everybody doing their own [expletive], and then meeting a few new people on the way."

Travis admitted that he prefers to step away from his $8 million Kansas City home during bye week. "If you're fortunate enough to come out healthy and you can get away, I like to get away and recharge," he said. "Not everybody has the same feeling. There's a lot of guys out there that have families and they end up staying in town and all that.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Taylor Swift's dating history

© GC Images Travis spent his bye week with Taylor in NYC

"But I like to get away, recharge, see something else, see a new city, feel like I'm somewhere else," he added. "And kinda just shut it down. I'll watch the games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, but I like to kinda get away.

© Instagram Travis and Taylor ate 'great food' and saw some 'cool places'

"Being in Kansas City for 13 years straight for eight months out of the year, it's like, yeah, that can be a nice home for somebody. But at the same time, I'm somebody, I gotta move my feet, man. I gotta travel. I gotta see new things, visit friends, and I got to see a lot of friends and family out there on the East Coast."

© Getty Images Travis and the Chiefs will return to the field on November 16

There was speculation that Travis would retire from the NFL following the Chiefs' loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl; however, he confirmed his return for a 13th season in March. "I love playing. I still feel like I can play at a high level. And possibly at a higher level than I did last year, I don't think it was my best outing," he explained to Jason on the March 5 episode.