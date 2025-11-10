Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best breakup albums of all time
Subscribe
The best breakup albums of all time

The best breakup albums ever – from Joni Mitchell to Lily Allen

Can’t get enough of Lily Allen’s new album? These essential breakup records pack just as much punch, from classic alt-rock to pop princesses

Lily Allen at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It’s pretty safe to say that heartbreak has inspired some of the most unforgettable music ever made, from raw confessions that cut deep to pop anthems that hit like a rush of adrenaline. If you’ve ever loved and lost (or just been on the internet over the past couple of weeks), chances are you’ve already listened to Lily Allen’s West End Girl – a sharp, painfully intimate account of heartbreak that, if you’re like me, had you equally gasping at the lyrics while enjoying the dreamy, synth-pop beats.

If you’re craving more heartbreak-fueled records – whether you want to reflect or rage – we’re breaking down some of our absolute favourites of all time. From the soul-baring folk of Joni Mitchell or the alt-rock intensity of Alanis Morissette, to my personal favourites (confession, it was difficult to pick just one Lana Del Rey album), here are some of the juiciest, most iconic breakup albums that are packed with diary-entry lyrics, unforgettable melodies, and most of all, are incredibly cathartic. 

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Phoebe Bridgers performs in support of her "Punisher" release at The Greek Theatre on October 16, 2021 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Phoebe's album is deeply raw and full of devastating lyrics

Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers

Opening with a deeply melancholic vibe, if that’s your jam, Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher is a masterclass in quiet devastation. Its hauntingly delicate instrumentation and audio effects are meant to make it borderline unsettling in the best way – like an eerie read-through of her diary. 

 “ICU (I See You)”, about her relationship with drummer Marshall Vore, is a gut-wrenching breakup track – with its double entendre title also nods to the term’s medical meaning, it’s especially striking as Phoebe co-wrote this track with Marshall, providing a rare perspective from both sides. “Moon Song” captures the quiet pain of a one-sided love that is utterly self-sacrificing and ultimately tragic. If you’re in the mood to sink into raw emotion, and bitingly honest lyrics, this is one to put on repeat.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Olivia Rodrigo accepts Best Pop Vocal Album for âSourâ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Olivia won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 64th Grammy Awards

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

The debut album from Disney sweetheart Olivia Rodrigo, this record-breaking album is packed with punchy pop-rock hits as well as tender heartbreak anthems like “drivers license”. If you’re like me, and are a little older than the star, you might wonder whether a teenager’s perspective is going to resonate with you, but I promise the album’s themes feel absolutely ageless.

There are the popular powerful anthems like “traitor” and “good 4 u”, but outside of her raw megahits, there’s quieter ballads like “favorite crime” that are equally affecting, blending intimacy and subtlety with Olivia’s sharp lyricism. It’s an album that serves up emotional immediacy for those of us needing to rage, but equally tender tracks that resonate years later. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Lorde performs at Melodrama World Tour at Barclays Center on April 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)© Getty Images

This concept album takes listeners through the arc of a house party

Melodrama – Lorde

Confession – I think Lorde’s debut, Pure Heroine, is her best work, but Melodrama serves as a better breakup record. While her first album feels more observational, Melodrama immerses us in a world of sleek electro-pop that captures the intensely personal, coming-of-age experience of a first heartbreak. 

There are no shortage of deeply affecting, confronting tracks – from the vulnerability of “Liability” to the poignant honesty of “Writer in the Dark”, but this album also serves up the irresistible dance track “Green Light”, so you’ll experience a full spectrum of feelings. Structured as a concept album, it takes us through the arc of a house party, from the chaotic opening to the reflective aftermath, capturing everything in between in a way that feels raw and vividly cinematic.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA -- MAY 20, 2013--A sample of a Stoughton Printing Co., vinyl album jacket, this is an "old style" gatefold, with an embossed front cover (raised lettering), and spot uv coating (high gloss coating), for the re-issue of Fleetwood Mac's, "Rumours," photographed at their company headquarters in City of Industry, May 20, 2014. Stoughton is a family-run business celebrating 50 years, as is known as one of the largest printers of jackets for vinyl LP record. (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)© Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The album is fuelled by multiple bandmate heartbreaks

Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

The literal blueprint for a breakup album, Rumours is a timeless classic that is still many of our go-to listens nearly half a century after its release. In case you were unaware and you haven’t seen those iconic clips of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham performing “Silver Springs”, the two had ended their romantic relationship shortly before recording the record, while fellow bandmates Christine and John McVie divorced during the album’s making. Needless to say, this one is supercharged with real-life emotional gravity.

Outside of the aforementioned track, with its emotional crescendo and powerful undertones of unresolved tension, “The Chain” and “I Don’t Want to Know” pack in betrayal, lingering resentment, and plenty of bittersweet reflections on love lost. It’s nothing short of a masterpiece for the heartbroken.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 01: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE). Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)© Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Is Speak Now Taylor's best breakup album?

Speak Now – Taylor Swift

I’ve spoken before about my love for this album – and how severely underrated it is – but it’s even more prevalent in the category of heartbreak. With every song on the record written solely by Taylor, Speak Now is a deeply personal foray into storytelling, chronicling the highs and lows of her teen loves.

“Dear John” – rumoured to be written about John Mayer – is packed full of incredibly searing lyrics that feel very West End Girl-esque, while tracks like “Enchanted” offer happier respites about the dizzying magic of meeting someone new. One of my personal favourites, the haunting, quiet subtlety of “Last Kiss” also lingers long after it ends. If you’ve been swept up in Taylor’s modern stuff recently, definitely consider returning to this tour de force next time you need a good cry.

20th November 1968: Portrait of American musician Joni Mitchell seated on the floor with her acoustic guitar in her lap. This image was from a shoot for the fashion magazine Vogue. Mitchell wears a white cotton dress. (Photo by Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Joni explores all kinds of heartbreak in Blue

Blue – Joni Mitchell

Few albums capture the full spectrum of love and heartbreak like Blue. Written in the wake of her separation from Graham Nash and a tumultuous relationship with James Taylor, Joni Mitchell’s inimitable style turns the record into a confessional journey that spans different kinds of love, meaning there’s someone to soundtrack whatever kind of heartbreak you’re feeling.

From marital love in “My Old Man’, romantic heartbreak in “River ", and even the ache of longing for home in “California”, Joni pushes beyond the conventional portrayals of love often found in a traditional breakup album, mapping a wide range of emotion and infusing the tracks with plenty of yearning and nostalgia. Her distinctive voice, smoky and piercing, gives each song a sense of intimacy and emotional clarity that feels like you’re stepping into her private world, yet also relating to every lyric she sings.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Singer Lana Del Rey poses for a portrait during a visit to 107.7 The End on October 2, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Lana has no shortage of breakup albums to pick from

Ultraviolence – Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey truly has an album for every stage of your breakup, but for something that captures the blazing, fresh emotion of West End Girl, I feel like Ultraviolence is unbeatable. The album is one of her darker, stripped-back records that explores turbulent love, borderline obsession, with her classic ethereal style. 

“Cruel World” details Lana breaking free from toxic dynamics while reflecting on the nostalgia of a past relationship, while her ode to “unfixable” partners comes in the form of “Shades of Cool”, thought to be about her relationship with Barrie James O'Neill. Produced with reverb-soaked guitars and cinematic strings, carried by Lana’s languid vocals, Ultraviolence is a moody, darker look at heartbreak – though if you’re beyond the wallowing stage, Blue Bannisters is a criminally underrated option for those in the healing stage.

American singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley (1966 - 1997), Atlanta, Georgia, USA, August 1994. (Photo by David Tonge/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Jeff only released one studio album

Grace – Jeff Buckley

An intense and vulnerable journey through heartbreak, Grace is Jeff Buckley’s only studio album after his career was cut short when he tragically died in 1997. Already one of the most promising voices of his generation, his art has transcended his life and continued to soundtrack the heartbreak and grief of listeners across decades.

The yearning ache of “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” is a standout, and his most popular song, and there’s also the reflective melancholy of “So Real” and the title track, which is speculated to detail his goodbye with then-girlfriend Rebecca Moore at an airport before he moved to New York. His signature mix of rock, folk, and soul-infused vocals – often described as a melting pot of genres – is transcendent, and coupled with his electric storytelling, make this one of the best illustrations of heartbreak.

Justin Vernon of Bon Iver performs during Bonnaroo 2009 on June 13, 2009 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Frontman Justin Vernon recorded the album in a secluded cabin

For Emma, Forever Ago – Bon Iver

Recorded in a secluded Wisconsin cabin by the band’s frontman, Justin Vernon, Bon Iver’s debut album, burst onto the scene to critical acclaim. Reflective of its isolated setting, it’s a deeply minimalistic yet blisteringly personal, chronicling Justin’s reflections on past relationships and life experiences with remarkable honesty

The intimate falsetto of the singer, layered over sparse guitar and hauntingly minimal arrangements, give the tracks their confessional feeling. Deeply raw tracks like “Skinny Love” and “Flume” are nuanced takes on both the fragility and strength of love, while the epilogue “Re:Stacks” meditates on letting go and finding a path forward. Though melancholic, it’s also very comforting, and cemented Bon Iver as masters of storytelling and sonic innovation.

ATLANTA SEPTEMBER 14: Alanis Morissette performs at The Omni Coliseum in Atlanta Georgia, September 14,1996 (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)© Getty Images

"You Oughta Know" is still the ultimate breakup anthem

Jagged Little Pill – Alanis Morissette

No breakup album list would be complete without the searing international breakthrough of Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill. Therapy in the form of a record for many, Alanis changed the face of female musicians when she leaned into the cathartic emotions of unbridled rage, with the album’s visceral lyrics resonating with fans worldwide and still packing an unmatched punch to this day.

“You Oughta Know”, widely rumoured to be about her ex-boyfriend Dave Coulier, is the ultimate angry breakup anthem and tracks like “Perfect” and “Right Through You” explore themes of familial strain and sexism in the music industry. It’s a portrait of a woman who’s just had enough, coupled with confessional lyrics, Alanis’ intense alt-rock delivery, and razor-sharp emotional honesty. 

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More