Fearne Cotton reveals 'rough patch' with husband Jesse Wood saw them 'clinging onto their marriage' before split

Fearne Cotton shared that she went through a "rough patch" with her husband Jesse Wood and was left "clinging onto their marriage" in a resurfaced interview prior to announcing their shock split.

© Getty Images Fearne and Jesse married in 2014

The TV presenter took to Instagram on Friday evening to reveal the news of their separation. On top of a black screen, Fearne wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage.

"Our priority has been and always will be our children. We please ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time."

However, it seems the couple had been "struggling" with their marriage since 2019 due to Jesse's busy schedule. The Happy Place podcast host openly discussed her relationship in her column for Red magazine.

Fearne wrote: "Love takes hard work - and no one wants to hear that.

© Dave M. Benett The couple has been struggling with their marraige since 2019

"This year, Jesse and I hit a rough patch - he was away, touring relentlessly. I was trying to keep my own career going while looking after our kids and we were both desperately clinging on to our marriage."

Jesse, who is the son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and model Krissy Findlay, is part of the band Reef.

The rough patch resulted in a two-hour "screaming match" in a local park before the couple resolved their issues.

Fearne added: "In the midst of this gargantuan row, I think we both wondered where the love had gone and worried that it might not come back."

© Instagram The couple slipped into their wedding outfits to mark their anniversary

During an appearance on Lorraine in 2019, Fearne opened up about the reality of making her marriage work. She said: "I adore and love [Jesse] more than anything. But of course we have arguments.

"People think because I live in the public eye, we have a perfect life. But I have two kids, and two step-kids, so it's a busy life. Of course, there's going to be arguments."

The podcaster's announcement comes just three days after Jesse's band Reef shared they would be going on tour in 2025 for their 30th anniversary. The band will begin their tour in Nottingham on 16 October and end in London on 8 November.

Fearne and Jesse share two children, son Rex, 11, and daughter Honey, 8, while Fearne is also a step-mother to Jesse's children Arthur, 21, and Lola, 18, from his first marriage.



The pair tied the knot back in 2014 during an intimate ceremony in London.