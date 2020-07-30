Fearne Cotton reveals exciting news after opening up about her 'fiery' marriage The TV star and husband Jesse Wood married on 4 July 2014

Fearne Cotton made an exciting announcement on Thursday – and her fans are delighted!

The TV star revealed that she has written a new book, called Speak Your Truth, which will be released in January 2021.

MORE: Fearne Cotton opens up about her marriage with Jesse Wood

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Fearne Cotton in just 60 seconds

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, the proud author wrote: "Lockdown has proved to be quite a creative time for me and my preferred means of expression which will always be writing.

"I’m excited to have finished a new book which will be available early next year. Writing Speak Your Truth was a cathartic adventure as I looked back on how I’ve used my voice over the years."

Fearne added: "So many of us feel silenced, terrified to speak up or fear judgement, so swallow our words down. I hope this book provides a helping hand to those who feel similarly so that we can all walk down a new and expansive path together where truth reigns supreme, integrity is cherished and authenticity drives us always."

Fearne Cotton's new book will be released in January 2021

MORE: 8 celebrity step-parents who share a close bond with their partner's children

Needless to say, her followers admitted they can't wait to get their hands on a copy. One replied: "I’m so excited for this! I think I need this book in my life now!" Another added: "Amazing - well done! I own all of your books, food and mindfulness. I will be buying this also."

Fearne's news comes after she opened up about her marriage to husband Jesse Wood, admitting lockdown put a strain on their relationship, confessing they have had several ‘fiery’ rows in front of their two children, Rex, seven, and Honey, four.

Fearne Cotton has been married to Jesse Wood since July 2014

"I am a very fiery person, and Jesse can also be quite fiery," Fearne said on her Happy Place podcast. "We’ve certainly argued in front of the kids. Most parents have at some point. It’s not regular but we have definitely had a pop at each other in front of them — and you don’t feel good about it after."

The 38-year-old also admitted she has shouted at her two children on more than one occasion during lockdown. She added: "I’ve also shouted at my kids like I think most parents have, especially during lockdown. We have no school, full-time work for me, no help here whatsoever — like most families, you’re just stuck within four walls trying to survive. It has been mad.

"We’ve all had a shout at each other, the kids have shouted at me, we’ve shouted at them. But I constantly endeavour to go, 'Fearne, don’t act like a child, get yourself together'."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.