Fearne Cotton shares post-surgery health update following removal of two tumours

Fearne Cotton shared a health update on Saturday morning after undergoing surgery to remove two benign tumors located on her jawline.

© Instagram Fearne documented her recovery

The Happy Place podcast host took to Instagram to update her followers on her recovery and emphasised she will always wear her “scar with pride”.

Fearne posted a carousel of photos documenting the healing journey of her scar which runs down her ear. She captioned the post: “The human body is incredible. In less than three weeks you can barely notice where I had the tumour removed. I feel almost normal. My ear is still quite numb and my face a little tender but other than that I'm feeling good.

“Only swipe if you want to see the gradual stages of healing. It's not massively gruesome but it certainly looks worse than photo number 1. I found the whole process fascinating and feel very grateful that the operation went well and that the tumour was benign.

“My surgeon Professor Oflynn made me feel extremely calm and all the nurses were complete angels. Nurse Jackie was especially amazing whilst I was in hospital telling me to get off my phone and nap etc. I needed a firm telling off at times.

“Feeling grateful that I'm healing well and will always wear this scar with pride. A reminder to slow down and look after myself.”

Fearne revealed the news that she had been told by doctors that the masses were benign on Instagram earlier this month.

She wrote: "I'm going to be out of action for a bit due to a surgery. I felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing. Turns out it's a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland. I'm feeling positive about it all and will take the opportunity to rest and slow right down. If you feel a lump or bump or feel like something is a bit off, always go get it checked. I'm so glad I did as the longer you leave these things the more complicated things become."

The TV presenter underwent surgery just days before she announced her split from her husband of 10 years, Jesse Wood.

© Shutterstock The former couple share two children

The former Celebrity Juice panellist took to Instagram last week to reveal the news. On top of a black screen, Fearne wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage.

"Our priority has been and always will be our children. We please ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time."

The couple share two children, son Rex, 11, and daughter Honey, eight, while Fearne is also a step-mother to Jesse’s children Arthur, 21, and Lola, 18, from his first marriage.

However, it seems the pair have remained amicable and Fearne is on her road to recovery as she was spotted at Paul McCartney's concert at the O2 area in London on Thursday evening.

© Getty Images Ronnie Wood photographed with Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood in 2012

According to a source, Fearne attended the show alongside Jesse, his eldest son, as well as his father Ronnie Wood and wife Sally.

The concert was part of Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour, which began in October and spanned across Paris, Madrid and São Paulo, as well as two dates at Manchester's Co-op Live and the O2.