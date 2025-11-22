Matthew McConaughey talks 'all stops, no stays' as he makes confession about famous exes

Matthew McConaughey has opened up about a "spiritual sign" he received in his sleep about how to find the right woman. At the time of the dream, Matthew was in his thirties facing the "red light vision of being a lifelong bachelor". In his Lyrics of Living newsletter, the actor reflected on his relationship history and how it ultimately led him to his wife, Camila Alves.

The now 56-year-old realized what he eventually wanted was to be a father, and was given a "message to surrender, to quit trying so intentionally to find the perfect woman for me, and, rather, concede to the natural selection process of finding her, her finding me, or not." Matthew "stopped looking" for a partner, and three months later met his now-wife, Camila.

Prior to his marriage, Matthew was romantically involved with a slew of famous stars, including Sandra Bullock, Penelope Cruz, and Rennee Zellweger. "I had met, spent time with, and seriously dated some wonderful women in my life, many of whom I am still friends with today, but ultimately they were all stops, no stays," he penned. "In my mid-30s, I was looking for a lifetime lover, a best friend, and a mother-to-be. I was looking for more, I was looking for the one, I was looking for her."

© FilmMagic The family of five

He continued: "Then she came. Three months later, I met Camila. Twenty years later she’s still the only woman I’ve ever wanted to take on a date, sleep with, or wake up next to." Matthew and Camila began dating in 2006 and welcomed two children, Levi, 17, and Vida, 15, before they finally married in 2012. The couple's third child, Livingston, 12, was born in 2013.

Back in September, the actor admitted he was initially "scared" to marry his now-wife. During an interview on Chris Williamson's Modern Wisdom podcast, Matthew revealed he was prompted to propose after his son, Levi, questioned why the couple had different surnames.

© Getty The couple married in 2012

My son comes to me at four years old and says, "Why isn't Mama McConaughey?'" he said. "I'm going through my head. You're four, dude. I sat there. I was like, 'God, did your mom put you with this? It's a great question, but I mean, we're not because we're not married. When you get married, you switch your name. Okay.'"

© Getty Images Matthew opened up about his relationship history

Matthew continued: "And then he just got listened and all of a sudden he goes, 'Are you scared?' He's four years old, dude. And I was like, 'Yeah, I guess I am.'" "I didn't want to do it because that's what you're supposed to do. It's time. We've been dating for this long. We got engaged. I didn't want to do it by the book," he added.