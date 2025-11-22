Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Matthew McConaughey talks 'all stops, no stays' as he makes confession about famous exes
Subscribe
Matthew McConaughey talks 'all stops, no stays' as he makes confession about famous exes

Matthew McConaughey talks 'all stops, no stays' as he makes confession about famous exes

Matthew McConaughey reflected on his relationship history and how he eventually met his now-wife, Camila Alves, in his Lyrics of Living newsletter

Matthew McConaughey attends the 12th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala © getty
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Matthew McConaughey has opened up about a "spiritual sign" he received in his sleep about how to find the right woman. At the time of the dream, Matthew was in his thirties facing the "red light vision of being a lifelong bachelor". In his Lyrics of Living newsletter, the actor reflected on his relationship history and how it ultimately led him to his wife, Camila Alves.

The now 56-year-old realized what he eventually wanted was to be a father, and was given a "message to surrender, to quit trying so intentionally to find the perfect woman for me, and, rather, concede to the natural selection process of finding her, her finding me, or not." Matthew "stopped looking" for a partner, and three months later met his now-wife, Camila. 

Prior to his marriage, Matthew was romantically involved with a slew of famous stars, including Sandra Bullock, Penelope Cruz, and Rennee Zellweger. "I had met, spent time with, and seriously dated some wonderful women in my life, many of whom I am still friends with today, but ultimately they were all stops, no stays," he penned. "In my mid-30s, I was looking for a lifetime lover, a best friend, and a mother-to-be. I was looking for more, I was looking for the one, I was looking for her."

Livingston McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey, Vida McConaughey, and Levi McConaughey at the 13th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live© FilmMagic
The family of five

He continued: "Then she came. Three months later, I met Camila. Twenty years later she’s still the only woman I’ve ever wanted to take on a date, sleep with, or wake up next to." Matthew and Camila began dating in 2006 and welcomed two children, Levi, 17, and Vida, 15, before they finally married in 2012. The couple's third child, Livingston, 12, was born in 2013. 

Back in September, the actor admitted he was initially "scared" to marry his now-wife.  During an interview on Chris Williamson's Modern Wisdom podcast, Matthew revealed  he was prompted to propose after his son, Levi, questioned why the couple had different surnames.  

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
The couple married in 2012

My son comes to me at four years old and says, "Why isn't Mama McConaughey?'" he said. "I'm going through my head. You're four, dude. I sat there. I was like, 'God, did your mom put you with this? It's a great question, but I mean, we're not because we're not married. When you get married, you switch your name. Okay.'"

Camila Alves McConaughey in yellow dress and Matthew McConaughey in black suit at the 2025 Joy Awards at The Venue© Getty Images
Matthew opened up about his relationship history

Matthew continued: "And then he just got listened and all of a sudden he goes, 'Are you scared?' He's four years old, dude. And I was like, 'Yeah, I guess I am.'" "I didn't want to do it because that's what you're supposed to do. It's time. We've been dating for this long. We got engaged. I didn't want to do it by the book," he added.

Recommended videoYou may also likeMatthew McConaughey Shares Tribute Of His Wife On Her 42nd Birthday
Camila Alves looked beautiful in the dimly lit video
Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More