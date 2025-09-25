Matthew McConaughey's actor son steps into limelight with bold statement: 'That's on me'

Matthew McConaughey and his son, Levi, are celebrating a family milestone as they star together in The Lost Bus – a survival thriller premiering on Apple TV+ on October 3. The film is based on the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, which scorched over 150,000 acres and claimed 85 lives. Ahead of their onscreen debut, the father-and-son duo chatted with People about their close relationship. The 17-year-old spoke about following in his father’s footsteps and addressed the perceptions of nepotism surrounding his role. "As much as people can say, 'Oh, you got this because of your father or your mother,' they can open the door, but then it's going to be up to me to do my thing once I get in there," said Levi. "That's on me."

The Oscar-winning actor chimed in on the conversation to defend his son and advocate for his talent. "There's a line between entitlement and shame. If you can look it right in the eye and deal with it, and if it works out, you'll see, it's a hell of a roller coaster," he said. Matthew also admitted that he had given his son "tips" he "learned along the way" about being in the spotlight. "It's hard to keep your feet on the ground to sift out the real stuff from the [expletive]. But over time you've got to get that sixth sense," he explained.

© Getty Images Matthew McConaughey, Levi Alves McConaughey and Camila Alves

"It's important that he has his own ownership of who he is and becomes. And [acting] will be a part of that if he continues to do it, part of finding his identity, but it can't be his full identity." Matthew also admitted that he "never" intended on wanting his children to pursue a career in acting.

© FilmMagic The family of five

"I was like, 'McConaughey, where are you coming up with this idea you don't want any of your kids to do it?"' he shared. "Because I looked around at how many special people I'd met in my life, how much travel and going to sets, and what an awesome, healthy, cool experience that's been for me in my life. I was like, 'Where are you coming up with this idea? You don't want any of your kids to do it. It would be a privilege if they would be able to. And boy, if they want to, what a great industry to try to make it in if you can."'

© Getty Images Levi is following in his father's footsteps

However, Levi "had to badger" his father "four times" to help him run through his taped audition for the role of Kevin McKay's son Shaun. "There was a tough scene to do with my dad because we're fighting," explained Levi.

"And we have a good enough relationship where that's luckily not how it is in real life. But to come out of it and enjoy [acting] so much was part of my journey... that first time I loved it."